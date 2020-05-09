Newsom endorses Biden for president

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher Newsom12 things to know for today about coronavirus Newsom orders vote-by-mail in California for November election The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Hurd says China engaged in global disinformation campaign; US unemployment highest since Great Depression MORE (D) has formally endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge denies bond to father and son arrested in Ahmaud Arbery shooting The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's Tampa rally hits digital snags Voter suppression could cost Democrats the election — here's what they should do MORE for president, becoming the latest governor to throw their support behind the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Newsom appeared in a virtual fundraiser for Biden on Friday night, with tickets for the event held on video conferencing app Zoom going for as much as $100,000.

The California governor and the former vice president both spoke during the event, which was moderated by Democratic strategist David Plouffe, who ran former President Obama's 2008 campaign.

"I'm so honored to be here with you and supporting your presidency," Newsom told Biden during the event. "You get it, and you've gotten it done over the course of decades. You've been on the front lines of fighting against poverty, ignorance and disease. You have a deep compassion and empathy. You see the world from other people's eyes."

The governor continued, "You’re willing to reach out to people, never talk down to people. ... That's about character. It's about decency. It's about honor."

"And you're ultimately about bringing people together and uniting this nation," Newsom added. "We are desperate, in this moment in time, for that healing, for that leadership, that stewardship, that sense of hopefulness."

Biden responded to Newsom that "if I get elected, I'm going to need you badly." He also praised the governor for his "extraordinary leadership" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom had previously endorsed home-state Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for president before she dropped out of the presidential race late last year.