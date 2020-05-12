Biden wins Nebraska primary

Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats to adopt rules for limited or virtual convention Trump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump campaign, RNC raise .7 million in April, have 5 million on hand MORE won the Nebraska presidential primary Tuesday as the former vice president continues to rack up delegates as the only remaining Democratic candidate.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden when polls closed at 9 p.m. EDT. Biden had just shy of 80 percent of the vote with 30 percent of precincts reporting, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) followed in second with roughly 12 percent.

Nebraska, like other states holding primaries amid the coronavirus outbreak, saw a surge in mail-in ballot requests ahead of Tuesday's primary. The state will allocate a total of 29 pledged delegates.

While Sanders suspended his White House campaign last month, he is staying on the remaining primary ballots to try to rack up delegates who can influence the Democratic Party's platform at its convention this summer.

Nebraska is not expected to be competitive in the general election after President Trump won the state by 25 points in 2016.