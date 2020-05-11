Biden campaign, DNC raise $60.5 million in April

Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo is Trump attack dog on China, COVID-19 Kudlow calls Obama criticism of Trump coronavirus response 'so darn political' A glimpse of our post-pandemic politics MORE and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised more than $60 million in April, the former vice president announced in an email to supporters on Monday.

The $60.5 million sum comes weeks after the Biden campaign and the DNC formed a joint fundraising committee. That arrangement allows the former vice president and the larger party committee to raise up to $360,000 from individual donors.

“The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling,” Biden wrote in the email. “So I’m proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And the average online donation to my campaign was only $32.63.”

The Biden campaign’s April total marks the first monthly fundraising period to unfold entirely through remote means. The coronavirus pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures put a stop to traditional fundraisers in March, forcing campaigns to take their efforts online.

Still, the $60.5 million total for April falls short of what the Biden campaign and the DNC raised in March, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic fallout may be taking a toll on political fundraising.

In March, Biden raked in about $46.7 million, while the DNC raised roughly $32.6 million.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raked in a combined $63 million in March, though they have not yet disclosed their April fundraising numbers. Still, they started April with a significant cash advantage over Biden and the DNC, reporting about $240 million in cash on hand.