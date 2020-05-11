Trump campaign, RNC raise $61.7 million in April, have $255 million on hand

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Chuck Todd should be fired over edited clip of Barr Trump lashes out at Obama in Mother's Day tweetstorm Georgia officials: Arrest made over online threat against Ahmaud Arbery protesters MORE’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) combined to raise $61.7 million in April and are sitting on more than $255 million in cash.

The April haul represents the first monthly fundraising period to unfold entirely under the coronavirus lockdown, which has forced the campaigns to take their efforts completely online. The Trump campaign and RNC did not see much of a dip month-over-month after raising $63 million in March.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo is Trump attack dog on China, COVID-19 Kudlow calls Obama criticism of Trump coronavirus response 'so darn political' A glimpse of our post-pandemic politics MORE’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) combined to raise $60.5 million in April, down from a combined $79 million in March.

The Biden campaign and DNC did not reveal how much cash they had on end at the end of April, but the Trump campaign has a significant advantage in that area.

The Trump campaign and RNC have combined to raise more than $742 million this cycle.