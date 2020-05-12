Pro-Trump group releasing new ad using audio of Tara Reade

A super PAC supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE’s reelection campaign will release a new ad on Tuesday featuring audio clips from Tara Reade, who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats to adopt rules for limited or virtual convention Trump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump campaign, RNC raise .7 million in April, have 5 million on hand MORE of sexual assault.

The Great America PAC is putting six figures behind the ad, which will run online first. The group plans to put more money behind it and to run it nationally on TV in the coming weeks.

The ad, which is called “Shattered,” plays audio of Reade recounting her allegations of assault over footage of Biden touching different women and girls.

“Tara Reade said Joe Biden sexually assaulted her,” text from the ad reads. “Democrats and the media are trying to ignore her chilling story. We won’t let them.”

Reade is never pictured over the course of the 60-second ad, but she can be heard saying: “I would see him at meetings and he would basically put his hands on me. Put his hands on my shoulder, run his finger on my neck. He was very, like, handsy with a lot of people. There was no, like exchange, really, he just had me up against the wall and then his hands were on me and underneath my clothes.”

Later, Reade says Biden “went down my skirt but then up inside it.”

The ad closes with text that says: “Four others have corroborated Reade’s story. Biden refuses to release records that may have more evidence. Tara Reade’s life was shattered in 1993. Joe Biden’s lie must be shattered in 2020.”

Reade, who worked in Biden’s Senate office in 1993, alleged publicly for the first time in March that Biden had sexually assaulted her in an empty corridor on Capitol Hill.

Biden denies the allegations.

Top Democrats have rallied behind Biden to say that they do not believe Reade’s allegations against him.

After Reade conducted an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly last week, Biden campaign deputy manager Kate Bedingfield released a lengthy statement drawing attention to what she said were “inconsistencies” in Reade’s story.

Bedingfield pointed to instances in which Reade’s story appears to have changed since she first came forward in March.

“Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm - and we all have a responsibility to ensure that,” Bedingfield said. “At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”

Several people, including Reade’s brother and a former neighbor, have said Reade told them about the allegations at the time.

Reade did not file a police report at the time. She says she filed a complaint with the Senate in 1993, but that the complaint did not mention the alleged assault or sexual harassment.

Biden called on the National Archives and the secretary of the Senate to search and release any records they might have, but both have said they aren’t authorized to do so.

Biden’s Senate records are being kept at the University of Delaware, but he has declined to make those available for public review, saying his political opponents would dig through his files and take them out of context for political purposes.

The Great America PAC has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the Senate records.

Reade is one of several women who said last year that Biden had made them uncomfortable by touching them in public. At the time, the Great America PAC released an ad called “Creepy Joe” highlighting those complaints.

She is the only woman to accuse Biden of assault.