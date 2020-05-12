Almost two in three favor voting by mail this November amid fraud concerns: poll

Almost two in three Americans said in a new poll that they favor their states allowing for all voters to cast ballots by mail or absentee in November, but support is heavily split by party identification, with Republicans voicing concerns over potential fraud.

Sixty-four percent of Americans said they support voting by mail in this year’s election, based on the Gallup poll.

An overwhelming 83 percent of Democrats said they support the measure, as do 68 percent of independents and just 40 percent of Republicans.

Alternatively, 59 percent of Republicans said they oppose vote by mail efforts, compared to only 29 percent of independents and 15 percent of Democrats.

Republicans, at 76 percent, were also more likely to say they think there would be “more fraud” if voters cast ballots by mail. Just 27 percent of Democrats said there would be “more fraud” if Americans voted by mail, as did 48 percent of independents.

Asked “how much fraud” they thought there would be if voters were allowed to vote by mail in November, 50 percent of Republicans said “a great deal,” while only 29 percent of independents and 16 percent of Democrats agreed.

Democrats have pushed to increase vote-by-mail efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic to limit safety risks that in-person voting could raise.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE, meanwhile, has rebuked mail-in voting. Last month he urged Republicans to “fight very hard” against expanding it, claiming it has “tremendous potential for voter fraud.”

Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington already conduct their elections by mail, and there is no evidence of widespread fraud in those states.

Gallup’s survey was conducted April 14 to 28. The results are based on a sample of 1,016 adults and there is a margin of error of 4 percentage points.