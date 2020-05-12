Stacey Abrams endorses Biden

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams (D) on Tuesday officially endorsed former presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats to adopt rules for limited or virtual convention Trump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump campaign, RNC raise .7 million in April, have 5 million on hand MORE’s presidential bid.

"Vice President Biden is the leader America needs — a leader who will restore dignity, competence and compassion to the Oval Office while restoring America's moral leadership around the world. His commitment to fighting climate change, leading an economic recovery for all, and protecting every eligible American's right to vote are among the many reasons why he must be the next President of the United States,” Abrams said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

“While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE's failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted. I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected this November," she added.

.@JoeBiden is the leader America needs. I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected this November. pic.twitter.com/2FA5AHjZzQ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 12, 2020

Abrams has frequently been discussed as a potential running mate for Biden, who has pledged to name a woman as his vice presidential pick.

Abrams, who narrowly lost a controversial gubernatorial race in 2018 to Gov. Brian Kemp (R), has frequently pitched herself as a contender, arguing in late April that she was the most electable contender.

“We have to win the election. And I would point out that I ran the most successful campaign to engage the communities we need to build the broadest coalition necessary in 2020, because what we are going to see on the ground is that this is going to be a campaign unlike anything that’s been run before,” Abrams told The Atlantic in an interview published last month.