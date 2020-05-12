Poll: Trump leads Biden by 3 points in Ohio, 6 points in Texas

A new poll finds President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE with small leads over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats to adopt rules for limited or virtual convention Trump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump campaign, RNC raise .7 million in April, have 5 million on hand MORE in Texas and Ohio, states Trump won in 2016 that Democrats view as potential battlegrounds in November.

The latest Emerson College poll finds Trump leading Biden by 3 percentage points in Ohio, 46 percent to 43 percent. When undecided voters leaning one way are included, Trump’s lead narrows to 2 points, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Trump won Ohio by about 8 points in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two-thirds of Ohio voters think Trump will win reelection.

Biden faces an enthusiasm gap, as 70 percent of Trump supporters say they’re excited to back his bid for a second term; only 39 percent of Biden supporters said they're energized about voting for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDonald Trump is proposing attacks on Social Security and seniors; here is what we should do instead Hillicon Valley: FBI, DHS to accuse China of hacking virus researchers | Warren warns of COVID-19 threats to elections | Musk reopening California Tesla factory against state orders Kamala Harris leads the list of Biden running mates MORE (D-Mass.) is the most popular pick among Democrats to be Biden’s running mate, at 29 percent, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris leads the list of Biden running mates The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden campaign staffs up The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Sen. Barrasso says it's too soon to consider more funding for states; White House faces new challenges MORE (D-Calif.) at 19 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharHillicon Valley: FBI, DHS to accuse China of hacking virus researchers | Warren warns of COVID-19 threats to elections | Musk reopening California Tesla factory against state orders Kamala Harris leads the list of Biden running mates Warren warns coronavirus 'poses a threat to free and fair elections' MORE (D-Minn.) and former Georgia state House Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) tied at 11 percent.

Trump's approval rating is at 48 percent, with 45 percent disapproving of him, in the Buckeye State. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has been praised for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, is at 71 percent positive and 15 percent negative.

In Texas, Trump holds a 47 percent to 41 percent advantage over Biden. When undecided voters are included, his lead shrinks to 4 points, 52 percent to 48 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016.

Sixty-one percent of Texas voters believe Trump will win reelection in November.

About two-thirds of Trump’s supporters in Texas say they’re enthusiastic about voting for him, compared to enthusiasm among 40 percent of Biden’s supporters.

Warren is once again the top choice among Texas Democrats to be Biden’s running mate, at 34 percent, followed by Harris at 21 percent and Abrams at 10 percent.

Trump’s approval rating in the state is at 46 percent positive and 44 percent negative, compared to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's 54 percent positive and 32 percent negative.

The Emerson College survey of 725 registered voters in Ohio has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error. The survey of 800 voters in Texas has a 3.4 percentage point margin of error.