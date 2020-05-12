Sasse wins Republican Senate primary

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseBipartisan senators seek funding for pork producers forced to euthanize livestock GOP lawmakers propose renaming street in front of Chinese embassy after Wuhan whistleblower doctor To reopen colleges, block COVID-related lawsuits MORE (R-Neb.) won Nebraska’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday, defeating a challenger who sought to make an issue of the senator's occasional criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE.

Sasse, who is running for a second term, defeated Nebraska Republican Matt Innis, a Marine Corps veteran and business owner. The primary was largely conducted through mailed-in ballots.

Innis had sought to cast Sasse as insufficiently supportive of Trump, but Sasse leaned into his occasional criticism of the president, releasing an ad ahead of the primary raced touting his “guts.”

“He’s ticked off a lot of folks these past six years, from the radical left to, every now and then, even the president from his own party,” a narrator says in the ad. “Here’s the deal: Ben’s got guts."

Sasse is widely expected to win reelection in a race that The Cook Political Report rates as "solid Republican."