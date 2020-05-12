Nebraska Democrat Kara Eastman wins House primary to take on Don Bacon

Nebraska Democrat Kara Eastman on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in the state’s 2nd District to take on Rep. Don Bacon (R), setting up a rematch from 2018.

Eastman, a progressive, defeated attorney Ann Ashford, a centrist who is married to former Rep. Brad Ashford John (Brad) Bradley AshfordLobbying world Justice Democrats endorses two progressives challenging Democratic incumbents White men now the minority in pool of House Democratic candidates: analysis MORE (D).

Eastman touted her primary victory, tweeting that she intends to make the race a referendum on the last four years under President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Friends, we did it. We WON!!! This election is a REFERENDUM on the last four years. This election is about STANDING UP for what we believe in TOGETHER. We are PROUD to stand with all of you to reclaim who we are as Nebraskans," she tweeted.

Friends, we did it. We WON!!!



This election is a REFERENDUM on the last four years. This election is about STANDING UP for what we believe in TOGETHER. We are PROUD to stand with all of you to reclaim who we are as Nebraskans.



Who’s coming with us!? https://t.co/ZYuYrWLAWg — Kara Eastman (@karaforcongress) May 13, 2020

Eastman narrowly lost to Bacon in 2018 by 2 points, and Bacon's seat is a top target for Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2018, Kara Eastman came within inches of unseating Congressman Don Bacon, and this time around she’s ready to finish the job. While Kara has been an independent voice working to serve her community in Omaha for nearly two decades, Congressman Don Bacon has focused only on doing whatever Donald Trump asks, relentlessly pursuing Republicans’ out-of-touch agenda of dismantling our current health care system, undermining protections for pre-existing conditions, and raising taxes on middle class homeowners," said Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosDemocrats rally behind monthly ,000 relief checks Lawmakers question why dead people are getting coronavirus checks Democrats debate how and when to get House back in action MORE (D-Ill.), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

The DCCC put out a poll after Eastman's victory showing her up 1 point over Bacon, a gap well within the poll's margin of error.

Still, Eastman will face an uphill battle against Bacon, who is running for his third term and is boasting a war chest of about $765,000 while she has yet to break six figures.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “Lean Republican.”