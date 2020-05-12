Biden: 'No evidence' remote campaigning is hindering White House bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats to adopt rules for limited or virtual convention Trump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump campaign, RNC raise .7 million in April, have 5 million on hand MORE said Tuesday there’s been “no evidence” that his presidential bid has been hurt by restrictions on physical campaigning put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Biden pushed back against speculation that he is in “hiding” as he campaigns from his Delaware home, saying he’s only following social distancing recommendations from public health officials.

“Everybody says, you know, ‘Biden is hiding.’ Well let me tell you something: We’re doing very well. We’re following the guidelines of the medical profession. We’re following the guidelines of the experts,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea that somehow we are being hurt by my keeping to the rules and following the instructions that have been put forward by the docs is absolutely bizarre. I reject the premise that somehow this is hurting us. There’s no evidence of that,” Biden added.

FULL INTERVIEW: Former vice president and now Democratic presidential hopeful @JoeBiden speaks to @GStephanopoulos in an exclusive interview about coronavirus and how he would handle things. pic.twitter.com/vsiRPjVmxq — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2020

The pandemic has relegated Biden to campaigning from his basement studio, which the former vice president has used for appearances at digital fundraisers, campaign events and media interviews.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE, meanwhile, has held the national spotlight with White House briefings on the administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak and, beginning recently, the occasional trip outside of Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has ventured to sites associated with the health crisis, making headlines last week when he traveled to a factory in Phoenix that is manufacturing N95 face masks for health care workers and declined to wear a mask himself publicly.

Biden swiped at Trump over the incident, saying Tuesday that he should "follow the rules."

“I’m following the rules," Biden said. "The president should follow the rules instead of showing up to places without masks and the whole thing."

Biden admitted he’s “anxious” to hit the road again for traditional campaigning but insisted that he wants to set an example of how people should behave during the pandemic.

“When I campaign, I’m usually the first one there and the last one to leave. I enjoy interfacing with people,” he said. “I’m not trying to avoid it, but I’m trying to set an example as to how we should proceed in terms of dealing with this health and economic crisis.”