Attention on presidential election wanes amid coronavirus pandemic: Gallup

Americans’ attention to the 2020 presidential campaign has waned as the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed the news cycle and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: 'No evidence' remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE has presumptively secured the Democratic nomination, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

A majority of U.S. adults — 59 percent — said they’ve given “quite a lot” of thought to the November election, down from 67 percent in mid-February.

At least 39 percent said they’ve given “only a little” to “no” thought to the matchup between Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief's resignation went 'too far' GOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: 'We need his expertise' to defeat coronavirus MORE.

The 2020 campaign is essentially now getting the same attention from Americans as it was back in August 2019 through mid-January 2020, before the start of the presidential primaries, when 60 percent of respondents gave it quite a lot of thought, according to the poll.

By comparison, 75 percent of Americans said they were paying attention to presidential races in both May 2016 and April 2008 ahead of elections those years.

The amount of attention is now roughly split between political parties, with 63 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of Republicans given the 2020 race quite a lot of thought.

Enthusiasm about voting has declined since January among members of both parties — down 6 points among Republicans to 62 percent and down 7 points among Democrats to 54 percent.

The Gallup poll surveyed a random sample of 1,016 adults by telephone from April 14-28. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.