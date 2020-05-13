Biden and Sanders allies create 'unity task forces' to explore policy initiatives

Allies to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: 'No evidence' remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE and former primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins Nebraska primary Overnight Health Care: Fauci warns of reopening too quickly | House Dems unveil trillion relief package | Real death count could be higher than 80,000 Organizing communities of color during COVID-19 MORE (I-Vt.) will formulate “unity task forces” to explore policy initiatives for the Democratic platform, the Biden campaign announced on Wednesday.

Biden’s and Sanders’s campaigns are teaming up to create task forces to explore six policy issues and develop recommendations ahead of the Democratic National Convention. The task forces, each consisting of eight members, will examine climate change, criminal justice reform, economy, education, health care and immigration.

The Biden campaign said in a statement that the goal is to put together the “most successful possible agenda for Democrats in 2020.”

The likely Democratic candidate added that he wants to ensure the U.S. doesn’t just reset the clock “back to a time before Donald Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief's resignation went 'too far' GOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: 'We need his expertise' to defeat coronavirus MORE.”

“A united party is key to defeating Donald Trump this November and moving our country forward through an unprecedented crisis,” Biden said. “As we work toward our shared goal, it is especially critical that we not lose sight of the pressing issues facing Americans.”

Sanders, meanwhile, said that in the "midst of the unprecedented economic and pandemic crises we face, the Democratic Party must think big, act boldly, and fight to change the direction of this country.”

One of the co-chairs of the climate change task force will be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe 8 key provisions expected in Democrats' next COVID-19 bill A glimpse of our post-pandemic politics Judge denies bond to father and son arrested in Ahmaud Arbery shooting MORE (D-N.Y.), a prominent supporter of Sanders and a leader of the progressive movement. She will co-chair the panel alongside former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryPolls show Biden has edge with voters who don't like their choices How Democrats can help Biden make the sale Why do Democrats want to save Iran's theocracy? MORE.

Analilia Mejia from the Sanders campaign and Carmel Martin from the Biden campaign will lead the initiative.

The former vice president has taken steps to embrace progressive initiatives to win over the movement’s supporters, including expanding health care coverage eligibility through Medicare, canceling student debt for millions and resetting the bankruptcy system.