George Conway group launches campaign to gin up GOP and independent support for Biden

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative super PAC run in part by George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway pens op-ed predicting Trump will lose Supreme Court case over tax disclosures Facebook says anti-Trump ad includes 'partly false' information The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's virtual campaign swings through Florida MORE, launched a campaign Wednesday to gin up support among Republicans and independents for Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: 'No evidence' remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE’s White House bid.

The group stressed the initiative, dubbed Republicans & Independents for Biden, will be independent of the former vice president’s campaign and said it will focus its efforts on battleground states.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden has the wisdom, the skills, and the relationships this nation needs to shape a government of the people which will lead us out of the multiple crises that Donald Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief's resignation went 'too far' GOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: 'We need his expertise' to defeat coronavirus MORE has brought upon us,” said Lincoln Project founder John Weaver. “An Army of the Decent — of which Republicans and Independents for Biden will play a part — will sweep out Donald Trump and his enablers.”

The initiative marks the GOP group’s latest action to boost Biden after it endorsed the former vice president last month.

The Lincoln Project has been embroiled in a back-and-forth with Trump over a string of ads they released hammering the president for his rhetoric and response to the coronavirus.

“There's mourning in America,” the narrator says in the group's highest-profile TV spot. “Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economies in decades.”

Trump has since torn into the group, dismissing as "losers" its leaders such as Conway, a Washington, D.C. attorney who is also married to Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway pens op-ed predicting Trump will lose Supreme Court case over tax disclosures Watchdog recommends ousted vaccine expert be temporarily reinstated: lawyers Facebook says anti-Trump ad includes 'partly false' information MORE.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Trump tweeted last week.