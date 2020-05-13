Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent 'right-wing hack' in deleted tweet

The Director of Rapid Response for former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenGOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: 'No evidence' remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE's campaign called CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge a "right-wing hack" in a tweet that was later deleted.
A copy of the list later obtained by The Hill includes Biden and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonoughDenis Richard McDonoughSamantha Power votes for Biden, praises his 'empathy and decency' Former Obama chief of staff endorses Biden Former Obama officials willing to testify on McCabe's behalf: report MORE.
SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 - Read 3 pages provided by NSA here pic.twitter.com/NozVpQlRn2— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020
“Attacking the press and attempting to intimidate independent media is a standard part of the authoritarian playbook," said a statement from the Trump campaign. "Efforts to undermine public confidence in the integrity of fact-based reporting violate our core American values and threaten our very system of government."
Gross. Personal attacks on journalists for sharing facts is obnoxious and indecent. @JoeBiden approves this message? https://t.co/G6jVxWuxMF— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 13, 2020