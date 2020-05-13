Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent 'right-wing hack' in deleted tweet

The Director of Rapid Response for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP's Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: 'No evidence' remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE's campaign called CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge a "right-wing hack" in a tweet that was later deleted.

Joe Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates criticized Herridge in the deleted tweet for her exclusive reporting obtaining acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell's notification to Congress.

A copy of the list later obtained by The Hill includes Biden and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough Denis Richard McDonoughSamantha Power votes for Biden, praises his 'empathy and decency' Former Obama chief of staff endorses Biden Former Obama officials willing to testify on McCabe's behalf: report MORE.





SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 - Read 3 pages provided by NSA here pic.twitter.com/NozVpQlRn2 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

Bates reacted to the CBS report with a tweet saying, "SCOOP: Catherine Herridge is a partisan, rightwing hack who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask for comment," which was later deleted.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.