Khanna backs Warren for VP: 'She needs to be on the ticket'

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) Khanna (D-Calif.), former national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, said Thursday he supports Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as the vice presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket.

Khanna, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, touted Warren as an effective leader within the party in a series of tweets Thursday.

“In an age of sound bites, effectiveness and leadership still matter most. It simply cannot be overstated how influential @ewarren has been during this crisis and on the best parts of the House HEROES Act,” Khanna said.

A thread on areas where she worked with House Dems to lead boldly ⬇️⬇️ — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 14, 2020

Khanna praised Warren for her proposals amid the crisis including pushing for student debt cancellation, the creation of an Essential Workers Bill of Rights, and giving money to states to expand vote-by-mail initiatives.

“She needs to be on the ticket,” he added.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPaul claims Biden 'caught red-handed' eavesdropping on Flynn Poll finds Trump ahead of Biden in 15 battleground states Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent 'right-wing hack' in deleted tweet MORE has yet to name a running mate, but he has pledged to choose a woman for the ticket.

Warren, one of Biden’s former primary challengers, said last month she would accept the position if offered.

A CBS News poll released earlier this month found Warren ranked as Democratic voters’ top choice for the former vice president to choose as a running mate, at 71 percent.