Poll: Marshall takes lead over Kobach in Kansas Senate primary

Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallKobach lashes out at state GOP over effort to narrow Senate field: Grassroots 'should be outraged' On the Trail: Senate GOP hopefuls tie themselves to Trump Kobach says he discussed his Senate bid with Trump MORE (R-Kan.) has pulled ahead of former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) in the heated primary race for an open Senate seat, according to a new poll from a group backing Marshall.

The survey, conducted by the Republican polling firm Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Kansans for Marshall, found that 33 percent of respondents said they would like to see the two-term congressman as the GOP nominee, with 26 percent saying they would prefer Kobach.

State Sen. Susan Wagle (R) garnered 7 percent, followed by 6 percent for businessman Bob Hamilton and 4 percent for Kansas Turnpike Authority Chairman Dave Lindstrom.

Marshall’s 7 percentage point lead marks a reversal from March, when a Public Opinion Strategies poll showed Kobach leading him by 6 points.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 4. The GOP nominee is expected to take on Democrat Barbara Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist.

Marshall — an ob-gyn by trade who has been volunteering to treat COVID-19 patients at health facilities in his district amid the pandemic — said he’s encouraged by the new numbers, but said his main focus is on the pandemic response, not the campaign.

“I think this polling must be just a reflection that Kansans think we're doing a good job," he told The Hill. "The time I've spent in clinics, the time I've spent in the ICU and the ER is and helping get testing set up and getting supplies where we need them. I think Kansans watch what you're doing more than what you're saying, so I'm very pleased with the polling.”

Kobach's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marshall also took a shot at Kobach's 2018 loss to Gov. Laura Kelly (D) in the traditionally red state.

“[GOP voters] want to make sure we don't make the same mistake we made a year-and-a-half ago when we sent someone to a governor's race from our primary in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Judiciary chairman hints at subpoenaing Barr Florida election supervisors urge DeSantis to 'act immediately' to make voting safe amid pandemic Paul claims Biden 'caught red-handed' eavesdropping on Flynn MORE won by 20 points; he lost it by 5 points. So we can't send that person back to a general election against Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerBright testimony leaked ahead of big Thursday hearing: What happened today in the COVID-19 fight More than 80 lawmakers call for federal probe into Ahmaud Arbery shooting Schumer says GOP is 'repeating Herbert Hoover's mistake' MORE's hand-picked person, Barbara Bollier.”

Public Opinion Strategies polled 600 Republican primary voters from May 10-12. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.