Susan Rice says she would 'certainly say yes' to be Biden's VP

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said she would “certainly said yes” if former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPaul claims Biden 'caught red-handed' eavesdropping on Flynn Poll finds Trump ahead of Biden in 15 battleground states Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent 'right-wing hack' in deleted tweet MORE asked her to be his running mate.

“I’m humbled and honored to be among the extremely accomplished women who are reportedly being considered in that regard,” Rice said in an interview with PBS.

The former official said that if this was the role in which Biden felt she could best serve, she would not say no.

"I want to enable him to become the next president of the United States in any way I can," Rice added.

.@AmbassadorRice is “humbled and honored” she’s reportedly a Biden VP contender.@MargaretHoover: Would you say yes if he asked you?

Rice: I certainly would say yes.



Hoover: Wow.



Rice: ...if that were the role in which he felt I could best serve, then I'm not going to say no. pic.twitter.com/zSG15gL9Mx — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) May 14, 2020

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate, and earlier this month said his vice presidential selection committee is vetting “more than a dozen women.”

A CBS poll this month showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenIt's time to invest in America's future Democratic bill would require cash refunds for all canceled airline tickets during pandemic The Memo: Fauci at odds with Trump on virus MORE (D-Mass) was Democratic voters’ top choice for Biden's vice presidential pick, with Rice tied for sixth place with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Rice is also on the list of former Obama administration officials released by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell who they say asked for documents that led to the "unmasking" of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, revealing his identity in intelligence reports between the 2016 election and President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Judiciary chairman hints at subpoenaing Barr Florida election supervisors urge DeSantis to 'act immediately' to make voting safe amid pandemic Paul claims Biden 'caught red-handed' eavesdropping on Flynn MORE’s inauguration.

The list's release has led Republican lawmakers to launch probes into the actions of former Obama administration officials, with some requesting information related to Rice's communications while national security advisor.