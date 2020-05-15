Republican Trump critics plan to hold alternative convention during RNC

Republican critics of President Trump Donald John TrumpSusan Rice says she would 'certainly say yes' to be Biden's VP Jim Jordan requests documents from Pompeo regarding Hunter Biden, Burisma Graham rebuffs Trump over Obama testimony: 'It would be a bad precedent' MORE plan to hold their own convention to run counter-programming to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. this summer.

The Convention on Founding Principles, which The Republicans for a New President campaign is spearheading, will also take place in Charlotte from Aug. 24-27 and feature “speakers, thinkers and leaders from across the country,” the group said. Delegates at the event will also ratify organizing principles, vote for preferred candidates and “plan future actions.”

“For three and a half years, the nation and the Republican Party have suffered under the failed leadership, corrupt dealings, and incessant lies of Donald J. Trump. Rather than maintain their principles, other Republican leaders sold their integrity for personal benefit and became his enablers,” the group said. “[P]rincipled and former Republicans must now unite in offering a vision for better leadership and a brighter future for America.”

The Trump critics’ convention is an outgrowth of an event at the National Press Club earlier this year that drew a larger-than-expected crowd.

Trump’s reelection campaign dismissed the convention, calling the organizers “irrelevant.”

“These Trump haters are sad, pathetic, and irrelevant,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh told The Washington Post, which was the first to report on the confab. “President Trump has united Republicans and has unprecedented support within the party. He’s also attracting non-Republicans and making huge inroads with blacks and Latinos. He will be reelected in November.”

Critics of both parties have held events to counter-program both the Democratic and Republican conventions. Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: 3 million more Americans file for unemployment benefits | Sanders calls for Senate to 'improve' House Democrats' coronavirus bill | Less than 40 percent of small businesses have received emergency coronavirus loans Overnight Health Care: Trump says testing may be 'overrated' | Ousted official warns national virus plan needed | NIH begins studying drug combo touted by Trump Hillicon Valley: Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added protections | ACLU calls on House to block warrantless web browsing surveillance | Dems introduce COVID-19 privacy bill MORE (I-Vt.) organized a “People’s Convention” in Philadelphia in 2016, and then-Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) held conferences in 2008 and 2012 near the sites of the GOP conventions after failing to win the party’s nomination.

Organizers of the event said it was important that Republicans see there are members of the party who do not support the president’s agenda.

“The GOP has lost its way, and the American people need to see principled Republicans still exist and have a better vision for the country than Trumpism offers,” tweeted Stand Up Republic, which is helping organize the convention.