Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary

The Human Rights Campaign rolled out its latest House and Senate endorsements on Monday in a list released exclusively to The Hill, marking the one year anniversary of the passage of the Equality Act in the House.

"These are candidates who have supported the Equality Act or will support the Equality Act," the group's president Alphonso David told The Hill. "Here, it's very important for us to send a loud and a clear message that the Equality Act is critical for us to pass next year, and we need to make sure that we have a Congress and Senate to make sure we get it passed."

In the Senate, the group endorsed Kansas State Sen. Barbara Bollier (D) and North Carolina State Sen. Cal Cunningham (D) in their U.S. Senate races, as well as incumbent Sens. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinOn The Money: Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal this month | Burr problem grows for GOP | Layoffs hit record high of 11 million in March Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal before June Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added legal protections MORE (D-Ill.), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: Commerce announces new Huawei restrictions | Russian meddling report round five | Google's ad business in spotlight The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former Rep. Harman says Russia is trying to exploit America; Mylan's Heather Bresch says US should make strategic reserve in medicines; Trump unveils leaders of 'Warp Speed' Senate panel submits final volume of Russian interference probe for classification review MORE (D-Va.), and Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenFormer Lindsey Graham donor says support stopped when he didn't defend McCain from Trump Some Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Senate Democrats call for USAID to join coronavirus task force MORE (D-N.H.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cunningham is challenging Sen. Tom Tillis (R-N.C.) in that state’s race, which the Cook Political Report – an independent, non-partisan group – rates a “toss-up.”

Bollier will take on the eventual winner of Kansas’s GOP primary, in what Cook rates as a “lean Republican” race.

In the House, the group has endorsed a number of Democratic lawmakers facing uphill reelection bids including, Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Warren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races Democrats target Ernst in bid to expand Senate map MORE (Iowa), Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote First member of Congress diagnosed with COVID-19 donating blood for treatment Democrats debate how and when to get House back in action MORE (S.C.), and Virginia Reps. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote House adopts historic rules changes to allow remote voting Bipartisan lawmakers call on Pompeo to defend Israel against ICC probes MORE and Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump, Pence tested, in more ways than one House Democrats press Pelosi for automatic unemployment insurance and food stamp extensions MORE. The Cook Political Report rates all of those races as Democratic toss-ups.

The Human Rights Campaign has previously endorsed a number of other House and Senate candidates, as well as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls Five unanswered questions on COVID-19 and the 2020 election Biden campaign calls Eric Trump's coronavirus comments 'unbelievably reckless' MORE.

The group is honing in on a number of key battleground states, including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the group plans to rally its 57 million Equality Voters, or voters who prioritize LGBTQ+ issues at the ballot box, in a number of its identified swing states and districts.

"We believe that these voters are the keys not only to this election but to the elections of the future," David said.

The latest endorsements come one day after the one year anniversary of the passage of the Equality Act in the House, which has still yet to pass through the Upper Chamber.

The legislation would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, jury selection or public accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi stresses urgency for next relief bill: Hunger, joblessness don't 'take a pause' Sanders says coronavirus relief bill should include paycheck guarantee Newsom says federal government has 'ethical obligation' to send states funding amid coronavirus MORE (R-Ky.) has yet to hold a vote on the legislation, despite calls from Democratic leaders for him to do so.

The bill would likely face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate due to conservative concerns about infringement of religious liberty.

The full list of House endorsements includes Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Rep. TJ Cox (D-Calif.), Rep. Gil Cisneros Gilbert (Gil) Ray CisnerosMORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Mark Takano Mark Allan TakanoHouse committees move toward virtual hearings for COVID-19 era VA under fire as coronavirus infections among veterans, staff surge Democrats urge administration to automatically issue coronavirus checks to more people MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Rep. Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaBattle erupts in California over when to open The rising cost of religious freedom in Vietnam Democrat Harley Rouda advances in California House primary MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowPentagon gets heat over protecting service members from coronavirus Here are the lawmakers who have self-quarantined as a precaution Trump set to confront his impeachment foes MORE (D-Colo.), Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesLawmakers with first-hand experience using food stamps call on Trump not to cut program FBI visits congressional candidate Robert Hyde's home, business Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged threats against former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch MORE (D-Conn.), Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-PowellCoral Princess cruise ship with cases of coronavirus docks in Miami Florida gov says if White House recommended stay-at-home order it would 'carry a lot of weight' Holdout governors face pressure to issue stay-at-home orders MORE (D-Fla.), Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa), Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Democrats target Ernst in bid to expand Senate map Democrats blast consumer bureau over student loan oversight agreement with DeVos MORE (D-Iowa), Rep. Sean Casten Sean CastenChicago Tribune accuses Illinois congressional candidate of plagiarism China hawks flex muscle amid coronavirus fallout Illinois governor endorses Biden one day before primary MORE (D-Ill.), Rep. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodWarren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races Millennials are the unseen leaders in the coronavirus crisis Jim Oberweis wins GOP primary to challenge Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood MORE (D-Ill.), Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump, Pence tested, in more ways than one House Democrats press Pelosi for automatic unemployment insurance and food stamp extensions MORE (D-Kan.), Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinDemocrats struggle to keep up with Trump messaging on coronavirus States see surge of scams, price-gouging tied to pandemic Juan Williams: Biden's promises on women are a big deal MORE (D-Mich.), Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Hurd says China engaged in global disinformation campaign; US unemployment highest since Great Depression Democrats struggle to keep up with Trump messaging on coronavirus Campaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis MORE (D-Mich.), Rep. Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasLawmakers offer bill to expand employee retention tax credit House lawmakers introduce bill for local chambers of commerce to receive PPP funding Pelosi seeks to wrangle caucus behind next COVID-19 bill MORE (D-N.H.), Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerBipartisan caucus set to hold 'virtual Congress' on Thursday Democrats debate how and when to get House back in action Cornell to launch new bipartisan publication led by former Rep. Steve Israel MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiHouse passes massive T coronavirus relief package Democrats debate how and when to get House back in action Hillicon Valley: Scammers target stimulus checks | Amazon workers protest changes to paid time off policy | Commerce tightens export controls on military technologies | Lawmakers aim to combat global censorship MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillHow the GOP hopes to overcome steep odds in House battle The Hill's Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020 Here's where things stand 200 days before Election Day MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.), Rep. Max Rose Max RoseThe 'new normal' takes shape on Capitol Hill Blue Dogs back bipartisan commission on pandemic US to label white supremacist group as terrorist organization for first time MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), Rep. Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoDemocrats press USDA to create rural coronavirus task force NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Hispanic Caucus campaign arm unveils non-Hispanic endorsements MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Congress must return to session The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump, Pence tested, in more ways than one MORE (D-Ok.), Rep. Susan Wild Susan WildThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Democratic congresswomen wear white to Trump's address in honor of suffrage movement Democrats gear up for State of the Union protests as impeachment lingers MORE (D-Pa.), Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightThe Hill's Campaign Report: Trump inflames red state-blue state coronavirus divide Overnight Energy: Coal industry seeks fee rollbacks amid coronavirus | Ex-lawyer for trophy hunting group joins Trump agency | EPA sued over reapproval of Roundup chemical Coal industry asks for financially beneficial rollbacks amid coronavirus MORE (D-Pa.), Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineAmazon says it will pick 'the appropriate Amazon executive' in response to House threat to subpoena Bezos Hillicon Valley: Uber, Lyft sued in California | Ratcliffe refuses to say whether Russian interference favored Trump | Facebook takes down QAnon conspiracy accounts | Airbnb cuts workforce Democratic lawmakers push for merger freeze in next coronavirus relief package MORE (D-R.I.), Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.), Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Rep. Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierWashington state lawmakers press Boeing to accept aid Overnight Health Care: House panel advances legislation on surprise medical bills | Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Trump abortion coverage rule | CDC identifies 13th US patient with coronavirus House panel advances bipartisan surprise billing legislation despite divisions MORE (D-Wash.), and Rep. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanProgressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill HuffPost reporter on progressive disappointment with new relief bill from House Democrats Sanders calls for Senate to 'improve' House Democrats' coronavirus bill MORE (D-Wis.).