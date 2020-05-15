Hickenlooper endorses Biden for president

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperGOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority Democrats gain new momentum in fight for Senate majority Senate battle hinges on four races MORE (D) endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenSusan Rice says she would 'certainly say yes' to be Biden's VP Jim Jordan requests documents from Pompeo regarding Hunter Biden, Burisma Trump campaign launches ads questioning Biden's age, fitness MORE’s White House bid, becoming the latest former presidential contender to back his campaign.

Hickenlooper, who dropped out of the White House race last year and is now running for the Senate, specifically cited Biden’s plan to help boost small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our small businesses, workers, and families are hurting. Joe Biden is the leader we need to fight for them, and that's why I'm supporting his campaign,” Hickenlooper said in a statement circulated by Biden’s campaign.

Biden’s plan would, among other things, establish a fund of $60 billion for smaller lenders and community-based financial institutions and provide assurances that the money can’t go to larger firms.

The former vice president has garnered widespread support across the Democratic Party since early April, when his lone primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: 3 million more Americans file for unemployment benefits | Sanders calls for Senate to 'improve' House Democrats' coronavirus bill | Less than 40 percent of small businesses have received emergency coronavirus loans Overnight Health Care: Trump says testing may be 'overrated' | Ousted official warns national virus plan needed | NIH begins studying drug combo touted by Trump Hillicon Valley: Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added protections | ACLU calls on House to block warrantless web browsing surveillance | Dems introduce COVID-19 privacy bill MORE (I-Vt.), suspended his campaign.

He has since racked up endorsements from a number of his former presidential opponents, including Sanders and Sens. Elisabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris asks Graham to hold hearing on spread of coronavirus in prisons The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump takes his 'ready to reopen' mantra on the road Democratic bill would require cash refunds for all canceled airline tickets during pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump takes his 'ready to reopen' mantra on the road More than 80 lawmakers call for federal probe into Ahmaud Arbery shooting Kamala Harris leads the list of Biden running mates MORE (D-N.J.).

Hickenlooper is running in one of the most closely-watched Senate races in Colorado, where he is running to unseat Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerLawmakers move to boost federal cybersecurity in annual defense bill McConnell acknowledges GOP faces 'challenging' political environment The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions MORE (R), who is widely seen as vulnerable in a state Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonConservatives, take back the franchise with proxy voting Trump Jr. hits Howard Stern for going 'establishment,' 'acting like Hillary' Hillicon Valley: Experts raise security concerns about online voting | Musk finds supporter in Trump | Officials warn that Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 research groups MORE won in 2016.