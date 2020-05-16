Trump dismisses Biden: 'Not even a factor'

President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department inspector general fired House passes massive T coronavirus relief package Analysis: Most states fall short of recommended coronavirus testing levels as some reopen MORE on Saturday dismissed Joe Biden Joe BidenCalifornia AG Becerra: Criticism of Biden Latino outreach is 'hogwash' Hickenlooper endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: More Republican women are running for House seats MORE’s White House bid after the former vice president’s campaign expressed confidence it could flip several states this November.

“I’m not running against Sleepy Joe Biden. He is not even a factor. Never was, remember 1% Joe?” Trump tweeted, referring to Biden’s past White House campaigns that failed to garner support.

“I’m running against the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats & their partner, the real opposition party, the Lamestream Fake News Media! They are vicious & crazy, but we will WIN!” Trump added.

Trump has repeatedly gone after Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and has expressed confidence that he will win reelection in November, though polls have shown the president trailing both nationally and in key swing states.

Saturday’s broadside comes a day after Biden’s campaign rolled out its battleground map, saying it views Arizona, Texas and Georgia as key states it intends to contest and win.

“This is something we are very, very focused on,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters at a digital briefing. “We believe there will be an expanded map in 2020. We believe there will be battleground states that have never been battleground states before.”

The Biden campaign also identified Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida as states it believes Biden can win in 2020, despite then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCalifornia AG Becerra: Criticism of Biden Latino outreach is 'hogwash' Hickenlooper endorses Biden for president Hillary Clinton calls armed Michigan lockdown protests 'domestic terrorism' MORE losing them in 2016.

While polling consistently puts Biden in the lead, Trump maintains a sizable financial advantage and a sharp digital strategy, while the former vice president remains relegated to his home in Delaware to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.