Trump attacks Biden with new true crime-styled website

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into '60 Minutes' after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He 'loves America more than any president in my lifetime' Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE's reelection campaign announced the launch of a new true crime-style website on Monday, taking aim at past remarks made by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls Five unanswered questions on COVID-19 and the 2020 election Biden campaign calls Eric Trump's coronavirus comments 'unbelievably reckless' MORE.

The website, dubbed "Truth Over Facts," will examine comments made by Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh hosts the series, which appears to imitate a crime documentary while attacking Biden for what the president's campaign called "incomprehensible statements."

The website is the latest in a series of attacks between the president and the presumptive Democratic nominee. A number of ads released by the campaigns last week foreshadow what will likely be a deeply negative general election.

The Trump campaign has attacked Biden on his rhetoric on a number of issues including China, his son Hunter's business dealings, and the sexual assault allegation from Tara Reade.

The attacks come amid polls showing Biden with an edge over Trump nationally and in swing states. The attacks are a part of a Trump strategy to drive up negative feelings about Biden.

The RealClearPolitics polling average showed Biden leading Trump by 4.5 points on Monday.

The Biden campaign has continued to ding Trump on various fronts, including the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China relations.