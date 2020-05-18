Biden's virtual campaign speech repeatedly interrupted by geese

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls Five unanswered questions on COVID-19 and the 2020 election Biden campaign calls Eric Trump's coronavirus comments 'unbelievably reckless' MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was met with repeated interruptions during his virtual campaign speech on Monday even as he delivered it from the comforts of his own Delaware residence.

While delivering remarks during his campaign event outside on Monday afternoon, Biden was interrupted multiple times by repeated honking from Canada geese at a pond located on the other side of his residence.

Biden had been addressing the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund during a live-streamed speech in which he knocked President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into '60 Minutes' after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He 'loves America more than any president in my lifetime' Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE and accused him of fanning flames of “hate, fear and xenophobia” toward Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pandemic has unleashed familiar forces of hate, fear and xenophobia that he always flames … that have always existed in this society,” Biden said. “But this president brought it with him, has brought with it a new rash of racial messages, verbal and physical attacks and other acts of hate, some subtle, some overt, against the Asian American and Pacific Islanders.”

But his fiery remarks apparently made no difference to the geese just outside his house, as they continued to squawk throughout his speech on Monday.

At one point, Biden even took a moment to address the honking during the virtual event.

“You're going to hear, there's a pond on the other side of my property here. A lot of Canadian geese. If you hear them honking away, they're cheering, that's what they're about,” Biden said.

The distraction by the geese did not go unnoticed by Twitter.

Joe Biden’s remarks are interrupted repeatedly by aggressive geese in the background, who are honking loudly over him. It’s the closest thing to a protest he’s faced in months, when antagonists interrupted his events and Jill Biden blocked their path and guided them offstage. — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A few distractions as Biden speaks: Canadian geese honking, birds chirping, iPhone ringing, Secret Service agent standing in the background. pic.twitter.com/yjOGSbQX8o — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 18, 2020

Biden's livestream with AAPI Victory Fund has been interrupted by the Canadian geese that gather on his property. Biden warned this might happen and keeps talking over their honking. — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) May 18, 2020

However, this is not the first time Biden's feathered neighbors have made a ruckus amid live-streamed remarks from the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee during the COVID-19 outbreak.

During a virtual roundtable on the effect of the pandemic earlier this month, Biden was met with interruptions again from the geese. However, at the time, he joked the squawking birds were "trying to get away from the virus."