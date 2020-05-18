The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020



Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrPresident weakens US counterintelligence and promotes armed protests Trump assault on women's choice continues despite pandemic Trump puts pressure on GOP, dismisses Biden and jabs media in Saturday tweetstorm MORE said Monday that he does not expect a criminal investigation into former President Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls Five unanswered questions on COVID-19 and the 2020 election Biden campaign calls Eric Trump's coronavirus comments 'unbelievably reckless' MORE as part of U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamIn response to the DOJ alumni letter on the Flynn case Wall Street Journal questions Obama remarks in Flynn case: 'We wonder what he's really worried about' AG Barr just signaled that things are about to get ugly for the Russia collusion team MORE’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump colluded with Russia in 2016.

But don’t expect the issue to go away any time soon.

Obama and Biden were among those who received a classified intelligence report identifying Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on a phone call with the former Russian ambassador.

Trump’s allies have accused Obama of illicitly using the intelligence community and news media to sabotage the incoming Trump administration in early 2017.

The “unmasking” of Flynn was not a crime — it is common for top level administration officials with access to classified intelligence reports to make and receive unmasking requests. However, leaking a classified report to the news media is a crime, and there is speculation that Durham is investigating who leaked details about the Flynn call to The Washington Post.

Republicans, including Barr, view the scores of leaks and investigations into Trump’s dealings with Russia as meant to undermine his presidency.



They’re worried about intelligence leaks harming Trump in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Democrats, meanwhile, are worried that Russia will once again be looking to interfere on Trump’s behalf in the 2020 election.

They believe Barr has politicized the DOJ and see the intelligence community as a buffer against what they view as Trump’s lawlessness.

Expect those arguments to play out fiercely over the course of the rest of the year, with Democrats worried that law enforcement is working against them and Republicans worried about sabotage from the intelligence community and leaks to the news media.

-- Jonathan Easley

FROM THE TRAIL:

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielGOP sees groundswell of women running in House races DNC takes first step toward scaling back in-person convention Sunday shows - Frustration mounts as protests hit state capitols MORE is ruling out the possibility of a virtual convention amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Hill's Rebecca Klar reports.

Biden said on Monday that he would rescind the Keystone XL Pipeline permit if elected, undercutting a major priority for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into '60 Minutes' after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He 'loves America more than any president in my lifetime' Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE. The pipeline, which would deliver oil from Canada to the U.S., has been blocked in court and is facing an appeal from the Trump administration. Rebecca Beitsch reports.

Biden on Monday also accused Trump of “fanning the flames” of “hate, fear and xenophobia” against Asian Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Jonathan reports.

Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashAmash decides against Libertarian campaign for president The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - In reversal, Trump says he won't disband coronavirus task force Poll: Biden holds 4-point national lead over Trump MORE (L-Mich.) has decided against a third-party presidential run, saying on Saturday that the “circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate,” Tal reports reports. Amash revealed last month that he was exploring a bid for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.



FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its latest list of House and Senate endorsements exclusively to The Hill on Monday, marking the one-year anniversary of the House’s passage of the Equality Rights Act. In the Senate races, the group endorsed Kansas State Sen. Barbara Bollier and former North Carolina State Sen. Cal Cunningham, both Democrats, as well as Democratic incumbent Sens. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinOn The Money: Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal this month | Burr problem grows for GOP | Layoffs hit record high of 11 million in March Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal before June Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added legal protections MORE (Ill.), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: Commerce announces new Huawei restrictions | Russian meddling report round five | Google's ad business in spotlight The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former Rep. Harman says Russia is trying to exploit America; Mylan's Heather Bresch says US should make strategic reserve in medicines; Trump unveils leaders of 'Warp Speed' Senate panel submits final volume of Russian interference probe for classification review MORE (Va.) and Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenFormer Lindsey Graham donor says support stopped when he didn't defend McCain from Trump Some Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Senate Democrats call for USAID to join coronavirus task force MORE (N.H.). In the House, the group has endorsed a number of Democratic lawmakers facing uphill reelection bids, including Reps. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Warren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races Democrats target Ernst in bid to expand Senate map MORE (Iowa) and Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote First member of Congress diagnosed with COVID-19 donating blood for treatment Democrats debate how and when to get House back in action MORE (S.C.), and Virginia Reps. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote House adopts historic rules changes to allow remote voting Bipartisan lawmakers call on Pompeo to defend Israel against ICC probes MORE and Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerThe 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump, Pence tested, in more ways than one House Democrats press Pelosi for automatic unemployment insurance and food stamp extensions MORE. See the full list here.

Prominent Republicans and conservative outside groups are lining up in droves behind Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingGOP rallies behind effort to defeat Steve King GOP leader says he never told Steve King he'd back reinstating him on panels The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump takes his 'ready to reopen' mantra on the road MORE’s (R-Iowa) primary challenger Randy Feenstra, eager to do away with a long-time lawmaker who party insiders see as a thorn in their side, Jonathan reports. Party leaders such as Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveGOP rallies behind effort to defeat Steve King Gabbard attacks Warren as 'fake indigenous woman of color' Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE and Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversGOP rallies behind effort to defeat Steve King GOP leader says he never told Steve King he'd back reinstating him on panels GOP lawmakers say they don't want to put Steve King back on committees MORE (R-Ohio), the former chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), have given money to Feenstra and national groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are spending heavily to boost him ahead of the June 2 primary.

MONEY WATCH:

Progressives are embracing super PACs like never before as they look for ways to wield influence over the 2020 election cycle in the wake of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders pushes back on doubts supporters will back Biden Sunday shows - Trump trade adviser knocks Obama, whistleblower, CDC Sanders says coronavirus relief bill should include paycheck guarantee MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports. Among the groups that have popped up over the past month are America’s Promise PAC, led by Sanders’s senior adviser Jeff Weaver, and Nuestro PAC, led by former Sanders adviser Chuck Rocha. Justice Democrats, the liberal group aligned closely with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLiberals embrace super PACs they once shunned Progressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill Sanders adviser warns of 'alarming trends' that could lead to Biden's defeat MORE (D-N.Y.), has also filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to start a so-called Carey Committee, similar to a super PAC.

The Committee to Protect Medicare is pumping six figures into a new digital ad running in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin attacking Trump for talking about winding down his coronavirus task force. “If Donald Trump wants to retire from coronavirus duty, we can retire him for good this November,” the ad states. After initially saying he would bring the task force to an end, Trump backtracked and has since added several new members to the team. Democrats view Florida, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin as battleground states that Trump won in 2016 that Biden is positioned to win back in 2020.



Watch the Committee to Protect Medicare ad HERE.

POLL WATCH:

FTI CONSULTING-PRESIDENTIAL

Who do you trust more to lead the country through the COVID-19 pandemic?

Trump: 41 percent

Biden: 38 percent

