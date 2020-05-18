Top GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz

The largest super PAC backing Senate Republicans has reserved more than $10 million in airtime in Montana, a sign that another state is turning into a Senate battleground.

The Senate Leadership Fund has reserved the time for advertisements that will bolster Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesBipartisan bill aims to help smallest businesses weather the coronavirus crisis Justice Department signals opposition to Senate's surveillance bill Hillicon Valley: Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added protections | ACLU calls on House to block warrantless web browsing surveillance | Dems introduce COVID-19 privacy bill MORE (R), who faces what is likely to be a difficult campaign for reelection against Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump takes his 'ready to reopen' mantra on the road The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden campaign staffs up Biden campaign goes on hiring spree MORE (D).

A Senate Leadership Fund spokesman confirmed the reservation, first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Bullock was a late entry into the race after his presidential campaign flamed out. His decision to run has given Democrats the chance to put another seat in play as they seek to win back control.

Bullock has received plaudits for a rapid response to the coronavirus crisis in Montana, where only 470 people have tested positive. The state has gone weeks without seeing a double-digit increase in the number of positive cases.

Still, Daines will prove a formidable incumbent, especially with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into '60 Minutes' after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He 'loves America more than any president in my lifetime' Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE at the top of the ticket. Trump beat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive unanswered questions on COVID-19 and the 2020 election Trump and Biden signal bitter general election with latest attack ads Democrats worry Biden will be defined by Trump attacks MORE in Montana by a 20-point margin in 2016. Bullock has won election in Montana three times on the same day the state has given its electoral votes to Republican presidential candidates; in 2016, he won reelection with 50.3 percent of the vote, running 15 points ahead of Clinton.

Senate Majority PAC, the chief Democratic super PAC, has not yet reserved airtime in Montana.

Both sides have blocked off millions in spending in key battleground states such as Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina, all states where Republican incumbents are seeking reelection. The Senate Leadership Fund has also reserved time in Iowa and Kentucky, two states in which Democrats have yet to invest.