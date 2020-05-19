Poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 points in Arizona

A new survey finds former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE by 7 points in Arizona, which has not gone for the Democratic presidential nominee since former President Clinton carried it in a three-way race in 1996.

The latest OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) survey finds Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 43 percent. Biden has held a steady lead in the Grand Canyon State since March, with the past three OHPI polls finding him up by between 6 and 9 points.

The Biden campaign says Arizona is at the top of its list of traditionally red states where it plans to compete. Arizona is also home to a competitive Senate race, with Democrat Mark Kelly leading Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyBiden campaign says it can compete in Texas, Georgia, Arizona McConnell acknowledges GOP faces 'challenging' political environment Gun control group to spend at least million in Arizona ahead of November MORE (R) in a race that will have consequences for the balance of power in the Senate.

Trump visited Arizona last week for his first trip outside of Washington since the coronavirus lockdown.

“President Trump is going to have to do a lot more than parachute into Arizona to boost his sagging numbers,” said OHPI chief of research Mike Noble. “With six months to go until Election Day, Trump is going to have to invest heavily in Arizona to pull out a victory in The Grand Canyon State.”

Fifty-three percent of Arizonans have an unfavorable view of Trump, and 45 percent view Biden negatively. Among the group of voters who view both Trump and Biden unfavorably, 63 percent say they’ll support Biden, compared to only 6 percent who say they’ll support Trump.

In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials Pelosi wants Trump to justify sacking of State IG Top GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz MORE was far more unpopular than Biden is now. Trump won the election when late-deciding voters, many of whom had negative views of both candidates, cast their ballots for him.

“As this election heats up and negative ads from both sides pour into Arizona, the share of voters who dislike both candidates is sure to rise,” said OHPI data analyst Jacob Joss. “Who they end up supporting will be a determining factor come November.”

The OH Predictive Insights survey of 600 likely general election voters was conducted from May 9 to May 11 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.