Ocasio-Cortez endorses progressive Democrat in Georgia congressional primary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Liberals embrace super PACs they once shunned Progressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill MORE (D-N.Y.) endorsed a progressive first-time candidate seeking an open House seat in Georgia.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Nabilah Islam in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, praising the candidate for petitioning the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to let her use campaign funds to purchase health insurance.

“When I first heard Nabilah’s story it resonated with me deeply,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the endorsement. “Nabilah’s working-class background provides her with unique insight into what Americans go through on a regular basis.”

Ocasio-Cortez said her Courage to Change PAC will also support Islam in her campaign for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

“Her commitment to lifting working people and communities of color is what inspired our Courage to Change PAC to support her,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Nabilah is not afraid to fight against the status quo. We need more voices like Nabilah’s in Congress.”

Islam said she is “beyond humbled” to receive the endorsement from the PAC and the congresswomen. She said Ocasio-Cortez, who unseated a longtime Democratic incumbent when she won in 2018, was a “huge influence” on her decision to run.

“She showed me it was possible to run for office and be unabashedly myself,” Islam said.

Islam said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the country needs “leaders who are prepared to fight for marginalized communities.”

“We cannot afford a Congress that only fights for half measures during a full crisis. I look forward to repairing our country with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,” Islam added.

Islam was also endorsed by progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarProgressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill On The Money: Fed chairman asks Congress to consider more stimulus | Pelosi invokes Powell in bid to unite party | GOP faces growing pressure for new stimulus The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former RNC chief Michael Steele says Trump isn't telling the truth on testing; Fed chair wants Congress to do more MORE (D-Minn.) and Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaProgressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill The Hill's Campaign Report: Flynn 'unmasking' enters 2020 debate Pentagon's Defense Production Act go-between removed from role MORE (D-Calif.).

The 30-year-old candidate is running on a progressive platform including support for "Medicare for All," a $15-an-hour minimum wage and a pledge to back the Green New Deal.

In 2018, the election for the district was one of the tightest in the nation. Republican Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallOmar endorses progressive Georgia Democrat running for House seat House candidate asks FEC to let her use campaign funds for health insurance House Democrats launch effort to register minority voters in key districts MORE narrowly defeated Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Several Democrats are running in the June 9 primary, including Bourdeaux.

Republicans are facing a crowded primary of their own, after Woodall announced last year he would not seek reelection.

The seat has long been held by a Republican, but Gwinnet County, which makes up a large portion of the 7th District, voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials Pelosi wants Trump to justify sacking of State IG Top GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz MORE in 2016 and Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor in 2018, signaling a shift in the electorate’s demographics.

The Cook Political Report rates the race a "toss-up."