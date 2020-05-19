Whitmer says she had 'opening conversation' about Biden VP pick

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Tuesday that she has had an “opening conversation” with Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE’s campaign about her potential as a running mate pick for the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

In an interview on NBC’s “3rd Hour of Today,” Whitmer revealed that she has had a “conversation with some folks” about the running mate slot, but said she did not see the discussion as particularly formal and is solely committed for the time being to her official duties as governor.

“It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional, formalized vetting,” Whitmer told NBC’s Craig Melvin.

“I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign, but the most important thing that I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state. That’s all that matters to me in this moment," she said.

Whitmer is among a handful of women seen as a potential pick for the vice presidential slot on the Democratic ticket. Biden has already committed to choosing a woman as his running mate and has said that he is looking at around a dozen potential candidates for the position.

Other prominent figures seen as potential vice presidential picks include Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris urges GOP chairman to focus on coronavirus ahead of Biden-Burisma subpoena vote Trump and Biden signal bitter general election with latest attack ads Obama addresses racial disparities, Ahmaud Arbery killing in speech to HBCU graduates MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTreasury has not disbursed B in airline support: oversight panel Warren says death of brother from COVID-19 'feels like something that didn't have to happen' Biden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls MORE (D-Mass.), as well as Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsKamala Harris leads the list of Biden running mates Harris, Warren seen as top candidates to be Biden VP Sanders says he has 'stayed away from' Biden's VP search MORE (D-Fla.) and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D).

Biden has offered little information as to who specifically he is considering, though he has said that he wants to choose a running mate that is “simpatico” with him. He is also said to particularly value political experience — a quality Whitmer certainly has from nearly two decades of public service in state and local government.