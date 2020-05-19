Warren announces slate of endorsements including Wendy Davis and Cornyn challenger Hegar

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTreasury has not disbursed B in airline support: oversight panel Warren says death of brother from COVID-19 'feels like something that didn't have to happen' Biden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday announced a series of House, Senate and state legislature endorsements for 2020, including Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who is challenging Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThis week: McConnell tees up nominations ahead of Memorial Day On The Money: Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal this month | Burr problem grows for GOP | Layoffs hit record high of 11 million in March House Republican introduces bill to give meatpacking plants liability shield MORE (R-Texas).

Hegar, who narrowly lost to Rep. John Carter (R-Texas) in 2018, will face state Sen. Royce West (D) in a runoff election on July 14.

“At a time when working families are being squeezed to their breaking point, we need fighters in the Senate like @MJHegar who embody strength, courage, and an unwavering commitment to putting people first,” Warren tweeted Tuesday. “I'm proud to endorse her in the fight to deliver real results for Texas.”

Warren also endorsed several House incumbents, including Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), as well as House candidates, including former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D), who is challenging Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

“From her famous filibuster on the Texas Senate floor for women's reproductive freedoms to working on the expansion of funding for public education, @WendyDavis has been fighting for working families for years—and I know she'll do the same in Congress,” Warren tweeted.

The Massachusetts senator also backed Georgette Gomez, who is running to succeed Rep. Susan Davis (D-Calif.), who is retiring in 2021. Gomez, who has also won the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), will face fellow Democrat and former Hillary Clinton aide Sara Jacobs in November under the state's "jungle primary" system.

“As we meet this moment of crisis, @SDGeorgette's proven track record of fighting climate change and expanding affordable housing will be indispensable in Congress,” Warren tweeted.