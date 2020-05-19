César Chávez's granddaughter joins Biden campaign for Latino outreach

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE’s campaign has hired Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of late labor leader César Chávez, as a senior adviser focused on Latino outreach.

Chávez Rodriguez served as a special assistant to former President Obama, managing outreach to Latino and LGBT groups. She most recently served as California state director for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris urges GOP chairman to focus on coronavirus ahead of Biden-Burisma subpoena vote Trump and Biden signal bitter general election with latest attack ads Obama addresses racial disparities, Ahmaud Arbery killing in speech to HBCU graduates MORE’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign.

Chávez Rodriguez will work with Cristóbal Alex, the former president of the Latino Victory Fund who manages Latino voter issues for the Biden campaign.

Some Democrats have been worried about Biden’s softer than expected support among Latinos, who voted heavily in favor of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Now's the time for the left's third-party run Sanders pushes back on doubts supporters will back Biden MORE (I-Vt.) during the Democratic primary.

A Latino Decisions poll released last month found that only 49 percent of registered Latino voters said they would vote for Biden. That’s far more than the 17 percent who said they would vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE, but is a historically low number for the presumed Democratic presidential nominee.

In addition to Chávez Rodriguez, the Biden campaign has been ramping up other hiring efforts in recent weeks as Democrats have raised concerns that they’ll be outmanned by Trump’s massive campaign.

Over the past week, the Biden campaign has beefed up its digital team and added several senior staff members to work under chief operating officer Manu Varghese. The Biden campaign says it will have 600 staffers on the ground in battleground states by June.