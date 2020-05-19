Poll: Trump and Biden running neck and neck in Georgia

A new poll finds President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE running about even in Georgia, a traditionally red state that the Biden campaign says will be in play in 2020.

The latest Civiqs poll finds Biden at 48 percent support and Trump at 47 percent. Trump’s favorability rating is at 47 percent positive and 51 percent negative. Biden sits at 40 percent positive and 54 percent negative.

Georgia has not gone for the Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, when President Clinton carried the state.

There are also two competitive Senate races in Georgia this year that will play a big part in determining who controls the majority in the upper chamber.

Democrat Jon Ossoff has a narrow lead over Sen. David Perdue (R), 47 percent to 45 percent. Perdue holds a small lead over two other Democrats seeking the party’s nomination, Sarah Riggs and Teresa Tomlinson. Thirty-nine percent of Georgians have a favorable view of Perdue, compared to 45 percent who view him unfavorably.

And there will be a "jungle" primary in November for the other Georgia Senate seat, currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of party, will square off again in January if one candidate does not win majority support in November.

Rep. Doug Collins (R) currently leads the crowded field with 34 percent support, followed by Democrat Raphael Warnock at 18 percent, Democrat Matt Lieberman at 14 percent, Loeffler at 12 percent and Democrat Ed Tarver at 6 percent.

Collins’s is rated at 40 percent favorable and 35 percent unfavorable. He is running neck and neck with all of the Democratic challengers in hypothetical one-on-one match-ups.

Loeffler is rated at 21 percent favorable and 59 percent unfavorable. She trails all of the Democrats in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups by double digits.

The Civiqs survey of 1,339 registered voters in Georgia was conducted between May 16 and May 18 and has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.