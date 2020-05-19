Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE’s reelection campaign named GOP lawmakers to its new House Congressional Captains program on Tuesday.

Twenty-two of the president’s closest allies in the lower chamber were selected to partake in the initiative, which will see GOP lawmakers help lead fundraising efforts for the Trump Victory Finance Committee in their respective regions.

The members selected are largely made up of members of leadership, top Republicans on committees and Trump’s top defenders during the impeachment proceedings.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is slated to serve as the captain of the program, with Reps. Devin Nunes (Calif.) and Ken Calvert (Calif) representing region one.

Reps. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (Minn.) will represent region two, and Rep. Rick Crawford (Ark.) will represent region three.

Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas) is being charged with leading region four and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Greg Pence (Ind.) with region five. Reps. John Joyce (Pa.), Dan Meuser (Pa.) and Bill Huizenga (Mich.) will lead the efforts in region six; with House GOP Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (Ga.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) serving region seven.

Reps. Patrick McHenry (N.C.), William Timmons (S.C.) and Joe Wilson (S.C.) will represent region eight and Reps. Michael Waltz (Fla.), Lee Zeldin (N.Y.), Vern Buchanan (Fla.) and Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) will lead the efforts in the ninth region.

The Trump campaign noted that the members have strong fundraising experience and contacts they hope will give them an edge leading up to November.

"The re-election of President Donald J. Trump is an all hands on deck effort. Tapping into the expertise of our congressional leaders and deepening our nationwide volunteer fundraising effort is critical," Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair, said in a statement. "As we approach November, the Republican Party has never been more united in its support of President Trump, and we intend to use that enthusiasm to create an unstoppable campaign. "

McCarthy said it’s a critical time for Republicans to raise money for reelect effort, arguing Trump’s success will help the GOP down-ballot.

"With Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats playing political games with the American peoples' lives, it has never been more important to help re-elect President Trump and support Republicans up and down the ballot," he said in a statement.

"This new volunteer fundraiser program, spearheaded by Kimberly Guilfoyle and the Trump Victory Finance Committee, will help provide President Trump and the Republican Party the resources needed to defeat the Democrats' radical socialist agenda and win on Election Day.”

The latest fundraising numbers show the Trump campaign with a $187 million advantage over presumed Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.