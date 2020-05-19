The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE less than six months out from the general election. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they would support Biden at the ballot box in November, while 47 percent said they would vote for Trump.

The survey, which was released exclusively to The Hill, comes as voters’ approval of Trump appears to sour amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s approval rating dropped two points in the same poll to 47 percent, while voters’ approval of his handling of the coronavirus fell 5 points to 46 percent.

“[Trump] continues to lag in the national presidential horse race while Biden’s numbers have shown no change up or down. This race is far from over and both candidates have potentially winning scenarios,” Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll Director Mark Penn Mark PennPoll: Two-thirds of voters say the economy is on the wrong track Majority say they support decision to drop case against Flynn: poll Poll: Majority of US voters want country to remain closed for now MORE told The Hill.

Other surveys also show the president trailing the presumptive Democratic nominee. The RealClearPolitics polling average showed the presumptive Democratic nominee leading the president by 4.7 points on Tuesday.

The administration is facing backlash from public health officials and business leaders who say the White House does not have a national plan to handle the pandemic, instead deferring to individual states to set up their own reopening plans.

The White House has pushed back on criticism that it does not have a coordinated response. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany touted the pandemic preparedness plan at a briefing last week.

Regardless, the race between Trump and Biden appears to be getting personal. Trump’s campaign launched a true-crime style website dubbed “Truth Over Facts” on Monday, hitting Biden over what the president’s campaign called “incomprehensible statements.” The Biden campaign, on the other hand, has continued to ding Trump on various fronts, including the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China relations.

--Julia Manchester





READ MORE:

Biden leads Trump by 6 points as voters sour on pandemic response: poll, by Julia.

PERSPECTIVES:

Brad Bannon: Klobuchar and Harris could bolster Biden in the Midwest.

Nathalie Rayes: We can engage voters and redefine elections in time of COVID-19.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview with NBC’s “3rd Hour of Today” on Tuesday that she has had a “opening conversation” with Biden about her potential as his running mate. “I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign, but the most important thing that I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state. That’s all that matters to me in this moment," she said. Max Greenwood reports.

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the late labor leader César Chávez, joined Biden’s campaign as senior Latino outreach adviser. Rodriguez will work with the former president of the Latino Victory Fund who manages Latino voter issues for the Biden campaign. She previously worked as the California state director for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris urges GOP chairman to focus on coronavirus ahead of Biden-Burisma subpoena vote Trump and Biden signal bitter general election with latest attack ads Obama addresses racial disparities, Ahmaud Arbery killing in speech to HBCU graduates MORE’s presidential campaign. Jonathan Easley reports.





FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTreasury has not disbursed B in airline support: oversight panel Warren says death of brother from COVID-19 'feels like something that didn't have to happen' Biden, Warren team up in new video to surprise supporters with personal calls MORE (D-Mass.) rolled out a slate of House and Senate endorsements on Tuesday. The former 2020 contender announced she was putting her support behind Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who is challenging Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThis week: McConnell tees up nominations ahead of Memorial Day On The Money: Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal this month | Burr problem grows for GOP | Layoffs hit record high of 11 million in March House Republican introduces bill to give meatpacking plants liability shield MORE (R-Texas), in addition to endorsing former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, who is challenging Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyBipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to make changes to Paycheck Protection Program House GOP urge Trump against supporting additional funding for state and local governments Trump steps up effort to blame China for coronavirus MORE (R). Warren also endorsed a number of Democratic House incumbents, including Reps. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroDemocrats call for probe into ouster of State Dept. watchdog Hispanic leaders warn census could undercount minority communities amid pandemic Hillicon Valley: Experts raise security concerns about online voting | Musk finds supporter in Trump | Officials warn that Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 research groups MORE (Texas), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathHow the GOP hopes to overcome steep odds in House battle The Hill's Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020 Ava DuVernay-produced documentary highlighting rising female politicians of color to air in June MORE (Ga.) and Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump inflames red state-blue state coronavirus divide Overnight Energy: Coal industry seeks fee rollbacks amid coronavirus | Ex-lawyer for trophy hunting group joins Trump agency | EPA sued over reapproval of Roundup chemical MORE (Pa.). The Hill’s Zack Budryk reports.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Liberals embrace super PACs they once shunned Progressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill MORE (D-N.Y.) endorsed progressive Georgia House candidate Nabilah Islam in the state’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. Islam, who is seeking the open seat in Georgia’s 7th congressional district, is running on a progressive platform, including pledges to support "Medicare for All," the Green New Deal and a $15 minimum wage. The Hill’s Rebecca Klar reports.





POLL WATCH:

HARVARD CAPS/HARRIS- GENERAL PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 53 percent

Trump: 47 percent

ROANOKE COLLEGE- VIRGINIA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 51 percent

Trump: 39 percent

OH PREDICTIVE INSIGHTS- ARIZONA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 50 percent

Trump: 43 percent

CIVIQS - GEORGIA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 48 percent

Trump: 47 percent





MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

May 19:

Oregon, Idaho primaries

May 22:

Hawaii Democratic primary

June 2:

Delaware primaries

District of Columbia primaries

Indiana primaries

Maryland primaries

Montana primaries

New Mexico primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

South Dakota primaries

June 9:

Georgia primaries

West Virginia primaries

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

July 11:

Louisiana

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

August 11:

Connecticut primary

August 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

August 24-27:

Republican National Convention





ONE HOPEFUL THING

Actor and noted Springfield, Missouri native, Brad Pitt, paid homage to his hometown in a video to Missouri State University’s 2020 graduates this week.

“Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine, with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University,” Pitt said in a video shared by the university.

“It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you, our money’s on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” he continued.

Pitt is the latest famous figure to publicly offer his congratulations to the class of 2020, who have had to forgo a traditional graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBarack Obama joins Michelle Obama to read children's book for PBS Majority say they support decision to drop case against Flynn: poll James Woods defends Trump: He 'loves America more than any president in my lifetime' MORE and basketball star LeBron James joined a legion of other stars over the weekend to honor the class of 2020 in a virtual graduation ceremony dubbed “Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class of 2020.”

Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Timothee Chalamet and Megan Rapinoe were among the other celebrities that participated in the special, which aired on more than 30 cable networks and digital platforms.

We'll see you tomorrow for the latest campaign news and updates!