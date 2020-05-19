Biden wins Oregon primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE won Oregon’s presidential primary Tuesday, the latest notch on his belt on his march to the Democratic 2020 nomination.

The race was called by the Associated Press minutes after polls closed at 11 p.m. Eastern time. Biden won with roughly 70 percent of the vote with just over 40 percent of precincts reporting.

The former vice president will take the lion’s share of Oregon’s 61 pledged delegates after besting Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Now's the time for the left's third-party run Sanders pushes back on doubts supporters will back Biden MORE (I-Vt.) in the Beaver State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sander suspended his presidential campaign last month but is remaining on primary ballots to try to rack up more delegates and influence the Democratic Party’s platform at its convention this summer.

Tuesday’s contest was conducted entirely by mail. Oregon established vote-by-mail as the standard mechanism for voting in the state in 1998 after passing a citizen’s initiative. Other states have pushed for increased mail ballot options this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden’s victory in the deep blue state comes as polling shows him leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE in a head-to-head matchup in November, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing the former vice president up 4.7 percent. Polls also show Biden leading in a handful of key swing states, including Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.