Pro-Trump outside groups raise $16.8 million in April

Two outside groups boosting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: 'Looking for a new outlet' Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without 'major' reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump's statements on hydroxychloroquine 'is reckless, reckless, reckless' MORE’s reelection bid raised a combined $16.8 million in April, compounding on the president’s hefty financial advantage heading into the general election.

America First Policies and its affiliated super PAC, America First Action, raised the nearly $17 million last month, according to America First Action communications director Kelly Sadler.

WOW @prioritiesUSA!



In April, @AmericaFirstPAC raised $11.6M and @AmericaFirstPol $5.2M for a combined $16.8M....plus another $55.3M in commitments.



Ready to take you guys on head-to-head! Enthusiasm is strong for @realDonaldTrump's re-election! Unlike #BeijingBiden... https://t.co/zPOCebG49m — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) May 19, 2020

The outside support will provide an additional boost to Trump’s campaign, which has emerged as a fundraising juggernaut. The campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) combined to raise $61.7 million in April and have more than $255 million cash on hand.

Trump’s camp is already putting its hefty war chest to work, rolling out the early stages of a $10 million television advertising blitz against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama's Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

By comparison, the former vice president raised $60.5 million in April, down from a combined $79 million in March. His campaign did not clarify how much cash on hand it has, but it is expected to be far less than Trump’s bank account.

Priorities USA, the top super PAC backing Biden, announced Tuesday it raised $7.6 million in April and garnered $9.3 million thus far in May, indicating a rising fundraising pace but still lagging behind America First Policies and its super PAC.