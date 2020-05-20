Swalwell launching voter registration push

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellTrump campaign manager mocked for 'Death Star' comparison Key House chairman cautions against remote voting, suggests other options amid coronavirus outbreak House Democrats plead with key committee chairman to allow remote voting amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) is using the national donor network he built out during his unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid to launch an ad push asking people to remember coronavirus victims and vote this fall.

An ad released by Swalwell Wednesday closes with a montage of faces of people who died from COVID-19, with the message: “They can’t vote. Will you?” Earlier in the ad, one victim’s daughter speaks about her experience behind images of President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE playing golf, attending a Super Bowl party and holding political rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remedy PAC is aiming to register new voters and elect more Democrats to the House and Senate in November.



A shorter version of the ad will air on TV starting next week, though details have not yet been finalized, according to Politico.

The PAC, which has been affiliated with Swalwell since he was first elected to Congress in 2013, has raised $100,000 this cycle. It has spent more than $20,000 in donations to Democrats running for congressional office, though it's unclear how much is being spent on the ad push.

Other Democratic PACs and individual candidates have also focused on the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic in recent ad campaigns.