Poll: National Latino support for Biden sees slight increase

A large majority of registered Latino voters support former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE over President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Sixty-two percent of registered Latino voters support Biden, compared to 21 percent who support Trump, according a new Latino Decisions poll released by the political research firm.

The newest survey shows a marked increase in support among the Latino community nationally. A Latino Decisions poll released in April found that only 59 percent of registered Latino voters said they would vote for Biden.

Support for Biden among Latinos is highest in California, where the former vice president garnered 71 percent in comparison to 21 percent support garnered by Trump. The poll showed that Latinos in Arizona, a key swing state that went to Trump in 2016, support Biden at 63 percent compared to Trump at 15 percent.

The poll also showed that 17 percent of Latinos in the U.S. are undecided on who they will vote for. Up to 29 percent of registered Latino voters are undecided in some states, such as New York and New Jersey — two states that are grouped together in the poll.

According to the survey, a fourth of Latinos who participated know somebody who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Nationally, 44 percent of Latinos approve of Trump's response to the pandemic while 56 percent disapprove.

The poll was conducted May 10-16 among 1,829 Latinos nationwide. The poll reported a margin of error of 2.3 percentage points.

The Biden campaign, which has been criticized for its Latino outreach strategy, recently hired Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the late labor leader César Chávez and a former state director on Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll César Chávez's granddaughter joins Biden campaign for Latino outreach Whitmer says she had 'opening conversation' about Biden VP pick MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential campaign as a senior adviser focused on Latino outreach.