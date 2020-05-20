Oregon GOP Senate nominee posts video in support of QAnon conspiracy theory

A Republican Senate nominee in Oregon posted a video Tuesday in support of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Where we go one we go all,” the Republican, Jo Rae Perkins, said in a video she tweeted Tuesday night referencing the QAnon slogan and holding up a bumper sticker with the abbreviated “WWG1WGA.”

“I stand with President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE, I stand with Q and the team,” she added. “Thank you anons, thank you patriots, and together we can save our republic.”

Perkins won the Republican senate primary Tuesday, beating three GOP candidates.

She’ll face Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyCongress eyes changes to small business pandemic aid Overnight Energy: Oil companies get .9B in tax benefits under stimulus | Green groups wish Dems went bigger with relief bill | Lawmaker says national park reopening measures 'wholly insufficient' Analysis: Oil companies have received .9B in tax benefits under coronavirus stimulus MORE (D) in November. The race is rated "solidly Democrat" by The Cook Political Report, an independent, nonpartisan organization.

The QAnon conspiracy theory is based around a belief that President Trump and his supporters are fighting against enemies in an alleged “deep state.” The conspiracy revolves around an anonymous internet user, “Q”, who claims to be a government agent with access to classified information.

The Hill reached out to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for comment regarding Perkins’s post.

Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), the chairman of the NRSC, told The Washington Post he would need to learn more about Perkins, but said the organization generally backs GOP candidates.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Young told the Post, when asked about Perkins’s belief in QAnon. “I’ll have to learn more about it, but the NRSC tends to support Republican candidates, as you know.”

Merkley declined to weigh in when asked by the Post.

“I don’t have any comment on it,” he told the newspaper Wednesday at the Capitol.

A spokesperson for Merkley was not immediately available for comment when contacted by the Hill.