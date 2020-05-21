Trump: China is 'desperate' for Biden to win

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump taps Brooke Rollins as acting domestic policy chief Trump takes pandemic fight to Michigan Trump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore's Fort McHenry MORE said in a late-night tweet that China wants presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump takes pandemic fight to Michigan MSNBC political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre joins Biden campaign Poll: Older voters slip from Trump; younger voters turn away from Biden MORE to win in November, so Beijing can could "continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades."

"China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!" the president said, without providing any evidence.

In earlier posts, Trump said China's "disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace."

"It all comes from the top," he added. "They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!"

Trump and Biden have battled over the administration's response to the coronavirus as well as U.S.-China policy in recent weeks, with the former vice president releasing an ad accusing the president of being too weak on China in the face of the COVID-19 threat. Some, particularly Republicans, have said Beijing's response should result in consequences for Chinese officials for not being forthcoming with information about the virus.

The Trump campaign has also released ads accusing Biden's son, Hunter, of an unsubstantiated charge of using his father's influence to score a business deal in the country.