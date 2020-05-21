Abrams announces endorsements in 7 Senate races

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams unveiled a slate of Senate endorsements Thursday as she uses her burgeoning national profile to boost candidates in competitive contests outside of her home state.

Abrams announced in several tweets Thursday that she is backing Democrats running for Senate seats in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. She had already endorsed Raphael Warnock, who is running in one of Georgia’s Senate races, but the latest slate of endorsements marks the first time she’s backed candidates outside of the Peach State.

Abrams praised Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly, who is running to unseat Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyWhy Trump, GOP are running into trouble in Arizona Trump campaign says it is gaining black and Hispanic supporters Poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 points in Arizona MORE (R), as having “a proven record of service to our country” and said former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperHickenlooper endorses Biden for president GOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority Democrats gain new momentum in fight for Senate majority MORE could “help us cross the finish line” and help Democrats take control of the Senate in his campaign against Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOn The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair's call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic McConnell: Beefed up unemployment benefits will not be in next coronavirus bill GOP senators: More relief needed now MORE (R).

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrams said Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier (D) is “uniquely qualified to help address the disparities dividing America” and was confident that Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon “will fight for expanded access to quality affordable health care” if she defeats Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOn The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair's call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic McConnell: Beefed up unemployment benefits will not be in next coronavirus bill GOP senators: More relief needed now MORE (R).

The Georgia Democrat went on to praise former Rep. Mike Espy (D-Miss.) as “ready to lead on day one,” former North Carolina state Sen. Cal Cunningham as Democrats’ best hop of unseating Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Mnuchin, Powell: Economy may need more boost; Trump defends malaria drug The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump gives an update on vaccine efforts George Conway group targets Tillis's loyalty to Trump in new ad MORE (R) and South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison as a “strong leader” who will “work hard to address inequalities” in his race against Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMcConnell: Beefed up unemployment benefits will not be in next coronavirus bill Senate Republicans issue first subpoena in Biden-Burisma probe Tensions flare over GOP's Obama probes MORE (R), who is seeking a fourth term.

Of all seven endorsements, the Senate races in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina are anticipated to be the most competitive, with The Cook Political Report rating each one as a "toss-up."

Abrams has seen her national profile rise after her narrow loss in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race and has emerged as a vocal voting rights advocate. She is frequently mentioned as a possible running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump takes pandemic fight to Michigan MSNBC political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre joins Biden campaign Poll: Older voters slip from Trump; younger voters turn away from Biden MORE, a role for which she is openly campaigning.

The former vice president has already vowed to select a woman as his running mate and choose a black woman to be his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Abrams has said she would “put my resume against anyone else’s” for the No. 2 slot on Biden’s ticket.