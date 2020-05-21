Demings says she's on Biden's VP short list

Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Pence visits Orlando as all 50 states reopen The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Mnuchin, Powell: Economy may need more boost; Trump defends malaria drug Democrats lobby Biden on VP choice MORE (D-Fla.) said Thursday she’s on the “short list” of candidates that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump takes pandemic fight to Michigan MSNBC political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre joins Biden campaign Poll: Older voters slip from Trump; younger voters turn away from Biden MORE is considering to be his running mate.

“I am on the short list and I’m honored to be on the short list,” Demings said on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show. “I have dedicated my life to public service. I chose tough jobs. I worked right out of college as a social worker, for 27 years at the police department and had the honor of serving as the Chief of Police. Now I am in Congress. I am trying hard every day to do that job right so we can take care of the people who are struggling in this community the most.”

The Florida Democrat, who once served as Orange County’s Police chief, was first elected to the House in 2016. She was one of seven impeachment managers to oversee President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump taps Brooke Rollins as acting domestic policy chief Trump takes pandemic fight to Michigan Trump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore's Fort McHenry MORE’s trial in the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Vice President Biden asked me to serve along with him, I would be honored to do just that,” Demings said.

“I am still fully and totally committed to making America — my home — the best country that it can it be. I’m totally committed to helping America live up to its promise. And we still have lots of work to do.”

Biden has said he will choose a woman to be his vice president.

The Hill confirmed Thursday that Biden is vetting Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharOn The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair's call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic Hillicon Valley: Trump threatens Michigan, Nevada over mail-in voting | Officials call for broadband expansion during pandemic | Democrats call for investigation into Uber-Grubhub deal Democratic senators call on regulators to investigate potential Uber-Grubhub deal MORE (D-Minn.).

Other Democratic women who are believed to be in contention include Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPelosi blasts Senate GOP subpoenas The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pence visits Orlando as all 50 states reopen Poll: National Latino support for Biden sees slight increase MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Mnuchin, Powell: Economy may need more boost; Trump defends malaria drug Merger moratorium takes center stage in antitrust debate Democrats lobby Biden on VP choice MORE (Mass.) and Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Mnuchin, Powell: Economy may need more boost; Trump defends malaria drug Democrats lobby Biden on VP choice Fed faces bipartisan pressure to speed up, expand emergency loans MORE (N.M.), as well as former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.