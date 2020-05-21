Michelle Obama working with 31 mayors on increasing voter participation

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaWilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler who served through 11 presidencies, dies of COVID-19 Budowsky: United Democrats and Biden's New Deal Obama to skip portrait unveiling at White House: NBC News MORE plans to work with 31 mayors on increasing voter participation through her nonpartisan organization.

Obama’s "When We All Vote" initiative, which was founded before the 2018 midterms, announced that the mayors would join efforts to boost voter turnout in cities across the country.

“The ability to vote freely, fairly—and safely—is bigger than any single issue, party, or candidate,” Obama wrote in a tweet. “I’m so grateful that this bipartisan group of #CivicCities mayors are joining up with @WhenWeAllVote to make voting more accessible. This work couldn’t be more important.”

Partners in the initiative include primarily Democratic mayors, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Three Republican mayors and two independent mayors also joined the program: Carmel, Ind., Mayor James Brainard (R); Fort Worth, Texas, Mayor Betsy Price (R); Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles (R); Scranton, Pa., Mayor Paige Cognetti (I) and Reno, Nev., Mayor Hillary Schieve (I).

Obama has done other voter outreach this year, but this is the first involving the presidential election. Her aides told The Washington Post she is staying out of the political world herself.

The former first lady has vowed to take on voting rights after her husband’s presidency. In her “Becoming” documentary about her book tour released earlier this month, she discussed how voter turnout impacted the 2016 election and others.

A large portion of eligible voters did not go to the polls in the 2016 election, and analysts have determined 4.4 million people who voted for her husband in 2012 did not vote in 2016, according to the Post.

Former President Obama became more involved in the election last month when he endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump takes pandemic fight to Michigan MSNBC political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre joins Biden campaign Poll: Older voters slip from Trump; younger voters turn away from Biden MORE, his former vice president.