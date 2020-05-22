Conservative group launches campaign accusing Democrats of hypocrisy on Kavanuagh, Biden

The conservative Judicial Crisis Network is putting six figures behind a new digital ad campaign accusing Democrats of being hypocritical in how they’ve addressed allegations of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China 'censorship' Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughDeath row inmates ask for stay while they appeal to Supreme Court The death of the American Constitution A fair process matters in alleged sexual assault cases MORE.

The 30-second ad opens with clips of top Democrats saying they believe Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her in the early 1980s when they were both in high school.

“She told a story that was hard to tell,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Demings says she's on Biden's VP short list Biden asks Klobuchar to undergo vetting as potential running mate MORE (D-Mass.).

“I believe her, she is putting herself out there,” said Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Let's support and ensure the safety of workers risking so much for us Demings says she's on Biden's VP short list MORE (D-Calif.).

“Women do not sit around making these things up,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoHillicon Valley: Commerce announces new Huawei restrictions | Russian meddling report round five | Google's ad business in spotlight Democratic senators urge Facebook to curb coronavirus misinformation in other languages Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added legal protections MORE (D-Hawaii).

“That’s what they said when Kavanaugh was accused with no evidence. But when their standard bearer is accused of sexual assault, nothing,” the narrator in the ad states. “Silence. It’s simple: Democrats believe the woman when believing the woman helps Democrats.”

Tara Reade has accused Biden of assaulting her when she worked in his Senate office in the 1990s.

Biden has denied the allegations and top Democrats have said they do not believe Reade’s allegations against him.

The Ford allegation was one of the biggest news stories of 2018, with Democrats marching with protesters to demand justice and calling on Kavanaugh to remove himself from consideration for an appointment to the Supreme Court.