Sen. Shaheen tells Biden campaign she does not want to be vetted for VP

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Senate leaves for break without passing Paycheck Protection Program fix Overnight Defense: Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies Treaty | Pentagon drops ban on recruits who had virus | FBI says Corpus Christi shooting terror-related MORE (D-N.H.) has declined to be vetted by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China 'censorship' Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE’s presidential campaign as a potential running mate.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has long touted Shaheen as a possible pick for his vice president, along with fellow New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanSenate Republicans issue first subpoena in Biden-Burisma probe Hillicon Valley: Experts worry U.S. elections vulnerable due to COVID-19 | Report finds states need more federal election funds | Republican senators to introduce coronavirus-related privacy bill Senate Democrats to introduce bill boosting funding for student internet access MORE (D) and several other possible women candidates.

In March, Biden vowed during a Democratic presidential debate to choose a woman as his running mate.

However, Shaheen has officially denied Biden's request to participate in the vetting process, a New Hampshire Democrat with direct knowledge of her discussions with Biden's team confirmed to The Hill.

Shaheen said that she is currently committed to the state of New Hampshire and cited a desire to stay in the Senate in talks with the Biden campaign, CNN reported. Her choice came after Biden’s vetting team reached out to her during initial conversations, according to reports.

The news was first reported by WMUR in New Hampshire. Shaheen told the outlet that she declined approximately two weeks ago.

Shaheen said in a statement to the outlet, “I'm flattered that Vice President Biden publicly mentioned my name as someone whom he would consider. I am not going to comment about his process, whatever that may be. My focus each and every day continues to be serving the people of New Hampshire in the United States Senate.”

Hassan agreed to the process and has participated in interviews, according to WMUR.

Shaheen, a former New Hampshire governor, is running this year for a third Senate term. Several outlets have noted that if either Hassan or Shaheen was chosen as Biden’s vice presidential pick and Biden defeated President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be 'seeing more' of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE in November, GOP Gov. Chris Sununu could name a Republican senator to fill the empty seat.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

