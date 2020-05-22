Iowa Democrat tops Ernst in early fundraising report

Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield outraised Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstEPA's Wheeler grilled by Democrats over environmental rollbacks amid COVID-19 The Hill's Coronavirus Report: CDC Director Redfield responds to Navarro criticism; Mnuchin and Powell brief Senate panel The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans venture out as officials pin future on vaccine MORE (R) in the state’s Senate race in the first half of the second quarter of 2020, according to a pre-primary report.

Greenfield raised about $1.5 million and has $4.7 million in the bank, according to her campaign’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. Meanwhile, Ernst raised $1.2 million, but boasts a beefier balance of $7 million, according to her campaign's filing.

Campaigns with primaries on June 2 have filed so-called pre-primary reports that cover from April 1 to May 13. Iowa is one of a handful of states that will hold its primary June 2.

“We outraised @joniernst in the weeks leading up to our #IASen primary! Iowans are ready to flip this seat, and we have the momentum to get it done,” Greenfield tweeted.

Greenfield is running against a handful of other Democrats for the chance to challenge Ernst, though the real estate executive is widely considered the front-runner in the primary.

Democrats are eager to contest Ernst’s seat as they try to take control of the Senate. Though Iowa trends Republican in statewide races and voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be 'seeing more' of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE by about 10 points in 2016, the party is hopeful Greenfield can pose a stiff challenge in a presidential year that will likely have high turnout by both parties.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “Lean” Republican.