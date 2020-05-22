Bullock outraises Daines in Montana Senate race

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockTrump cites 'Obamagate' in urging GOP to get 'tough' on Democrats Top GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump takes his 'ready to reopen' mantra on the road MORE (D) outraised Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesMcConnell gives two vulnerable senators a boost with vote on outdoor recreation bill Trump cites 'Obamagate' in urging GOP to get 'tough' on Democrats Top GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz MORE (R) in the state’s high-profile Senate race as Democrats hope to score an upset.

Bullock raised about $2.4 million in the first half of the second quarter and has about $4.1 million in the bank, according to his campaign’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Daines raised $1.3 million and has a war chest of $5.8 million.

Campaigns with primaries on June 2 have filed so-called pre-primary reports that cover fundraising from April 1-May 13. Montana is one of a handful of states that will hold its Senate primary on June 2.

Bullock entered the Senate race after his short-lived presidential run flamed out, giving Democrats a top-tier competitor in a state where they’d previously been lacking a serious candidate for the race.

Democrats are hopeful Bullock can pose a stiff challenge to Daines, a first-term senator, in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be 'seeing more' of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE won by 20 points in 2016. Bullock, who served a term as state attorney general and two as governor, has won three times statewide in presidential years, giving Democrats hope he can convert Trump voters over to his campaign.

A recent poll released earlier this month showed Bullock leading Daines by 7 points.

The top Senate GOP super PAC announced this week it is reserving over $10 million in airtime in Montana to boost Daines, a sign Republicans view the race as competitive.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean” Republican.