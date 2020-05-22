The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to tamp down controversy over remarks about black support

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

LEADING THE DAY:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China 'censorship' Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE is on clean-up duty after igniting a controversy this morning on the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

Over the course of the 18-minute long interview, Charlamagne pressed Biden on his opposition to legalizing marijuana and past support for crime bills that led to the mass incarceration of black people.

But most of the news came as the interview wound down, and Charlamagne told Biden that he hoped they could continue the discussion at some later point.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

The remarks were first met with outrage from Republicans, such as Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottOn The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair's call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic Senators offer bipartisan bill to create tax credit for costs of skills training Bottom line MORE (R-S.C.) and Katrina Pierson, who leads the group ‘Black Voices for Trump.’

They accused Biden of lecturing black people on how to think and of questioning the racial authenticity of conservative black voters.

“It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking,” Pierson said. “He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave.”

Biden campaign spokeswoman Symone Sanders Symone SandersBiden and the left: Too many excuses for China The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the APTA — Now it's Biden vs. Bernie: no endorsement from Warren 'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally MORE initially defended the remarks, saying they were “made in jest” and pointed to Biden’s strong support among black voters, who delivered him resounding victories in primary states across the country.

But over the course of the day, the remarks drew blowback from the left, with former top Obama administration aide Patrick Gaspard saying Biden “is in no position to determine who is black enough or not.”

"Pure unadulterated hubris, the taking for granted of the black vote, the insult to us as he tried to quote on quote answer that question in a black vernacular,” Nina Turner, a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Trump, Biden conserve cash ahead of fall battle Puerto Rico Democrats set 2020 primary: 'We have no alternative but to comply with the law' MORE’s (I-Vt.) president campaign, told the progressive media outlet Status Coup.

In a hastily arranged afternoon phone call with black business leaders, Biden said he regrets the remarks.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” Biden said.

“I don’t take it for granted at all and no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion or their background. There are African Americans who think Trump is worth voting for. I don’t think so, I’m prepared to put my record against his. That was the bottom line and it was really unfortunate, I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

"The Breakfast Club" was a popular stop for the Democratic White House hopefuls during the primary.

But some, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Demings says she's on Biden's VP short list Biden asks Klobuchar to undergo vetting as potential running mate MORE (D-Mass.) ran into problems under directing questioning from Charlamagne. Charlamagne called Warren “the original Rachel Dolezal” for having claimed Native American heritage.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Activists are ramping up pressure on Biden to choose a running mate who reflects their ideology and identity, The Hill’s Niall Stanage reports. Some of that pressure is coming from progressives who want to see the former vice president choose a running mate who can excite the party’s liberal base. Others are pushing for Biden to pick a black woman as an acknowledgement of the vastly important role African Americans play in his political coalition. But a decision is still likely weeks away. Biden has said that he hopes to have potential running mates vetted by July with a final decision coming sometime after that.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Senate leaves for break without passing Paycheck Protection Program fix Overnight Defense: Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies Treaty | Pentagon drops ban on recruits who had virus | FBI says Corpus Christi shooting terror-related MORE (D-N.H.) declined to be vetted as one of Biden’s potential running mates as his team begins the process of screening prospective vice presidential candidates, The Hill’s Marina Pitofsky reports. An earlier report from CNN said that her decision to forego the vetting process stemmed from her desire to stay in the Senate.

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden campaigns rein in spending during pandemic Kelly Loeffler's husband donates million to pro-Trump group Hillicon Valley: Trump threatens Michigan, Nevada over mail-in voting | Officials call for broadband expansion during pandemic | Democrats call for investigation into Uber-Grubhub deal MORE said she is not dropping out of the Georgia Senate special election despite facing scrutiny over $20 million in stock sales she made following a closed-door Senate briefing in January about the coronavirus. “Not only am I not dropping out, but I'm gonna win,” Loeffler told Politico on Thursday. Loeffler has denied any wrongdoing in her stock trading, saying that the transactions were made by an independent third-part adviser. Edward has more.

Texas Democrats are gunning for control of the Texas state House this year, pointing to recent gains in the legislature and changing demographics of the state as evidence that a majority in the chamber is within reach, The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports. If Democrats were to take control of the state House, it would bolster their role in shaping congressional and state legislative districts when new political maps are drawn next year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Next coronavirus bill 'not too far off' McConnell gives two vulnerable senators a boost with vote on outdoor recreation bill On The Money: Mnuchin sees 'strong likelihood' of needing another COVID-19 relief bill | 2.4 million more Americans file new jobless claims | Top bank regulator abruptly announces resignation MORE (R-Ky.) promised to bring a major outdoor recreation bill to the floor next month, delivering a boost to Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerMcConnell gives two vulnerable senators a boost with vote on outdoor recreation bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Government predicts busy hurricane season | Report: BLM says oil and gas operators should set their own royalty rates for public lands drilling | Michigan flooding risks damage to hazardous waste sites: report The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Mnuchin sees 'strong likelihood' of another relief package; Warner says some businesses 'may not come back' at The Hill's Advancing America's Economy summit MORE (R-Colo.) and Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesMcConnell gives two vulnerable senators a boost with vote on outdoor recreation bill Trump cites 'Obamagate' in urging GOP to get 'tough' on Democrats Top GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz MORE (R-Mont.), two GOP incumbents who are facing tough reelection bids in November, The Hill’s Alex Bolton reports. The bill would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which helps protect the habitats of endangered species, develop parks and outdoor recreation sites and protect sensitive forests.

POLL WATCH:

FOX NEWS – PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 48 percent (+6)

Trump: 40 percent (-2)

ONE HOPEFUL THING

Over the past few weeks, we’ve told you about celebrities giving back to their hometowns and states amid the coronavirus pandemic. You may recall rapper Eminem’s foundation giving first responders in Detroit spaghetti meals last month.

On Thursday, actor Matthew McConaughey became the latest celebrity to help those in need, posting a picture of himself and his wife on Facebook wearing masks with the caption "[H]itting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

McConaughey announced in the same post that the car company Lincoln, a corporation the actor has partnered with for commercials in the past, donated 110,000 masks.

The actor’s donation comes after the state’s Agriculture Commissioner requested emergency funding for the state’s rural hospitals.

We’ll see you on Tuesday for the latest campaign news and updates. Have a great Memorial Day Weekend, everyone!