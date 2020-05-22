Trump campaign selling 'you ain't black' shirts after Biden comment

The Trump campaign is fundraising with new "#YouAintBlack" T-shirts based on controversial comments by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China 'censorship' Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE

The shirts, which cost $30, were revealed on the Trump campaign site's shop just hours after Biden sparked criticism on Friday with his comment on Charlamagne Tha God's radio show "The Breakfast Club."

“Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black," Biden said on the show.

Biden has since said he regrets the comment, saying he "shouldn’t have been such a wise guy."

Biden was called out over the comment by Republicans and Democrats alike, who said he was lecturing black people on how to think and questioning the racial authenticity of black voters.

Before releasing the new shirts, the Trump campaign condemned Biden's remark as "racist and dehumanizing."

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” said Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign and leader of its Black Voices for Trump group.

"He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes," she added.

Trump and Biden are both vying for support among black Americans as November draws closer. Recent polls show Biden with a lead of 30 to 40 points among black voters, who make up the backbone of the Democratic Party.