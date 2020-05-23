Trump campaign to unleash $1M on digital ads hitting Biden over 'you ain't black' comment

President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: The Hill's interview with Anthony Fauci Trump's routing number revealed as press secretary announces he's donating quarterly salary to HHS: report Former White House aide won M contract to supply masks amid pandemic MORE’s reelection campaign is launching a $1 million digital ad buy underscoring former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Jobless rate exceeds 20 percent in three states | Senate goes on break without passing small business loan fix | Biden pledges to not raise taxes on those making under 0K Trump to attend SpaceX launch in Florida Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting MORE’s remarks that that African-American voters “ain’t black” if they are mulling backing the president.

The campaign’s plans, first reported by Politico and confirmed by The Hill Saturday, include running a video montage of Biden’s remarks, made Friday on “The Breakfast Club” radio show. The campaign will also air a video underscoring Biden’s support for a 1994 crime bill that critics say spike incarceration rates, particularly among people of color.

Joe Biden thinks he has a right to tell Black Americans if they are Black or not.#YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/b5QxQPTI2I — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2020

Biden’s camp has been playing defense since Biden set off an avalanche of criticism by saying that “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The former vice president apologized for his remarks hours later, admitting he’d been too “cavalier."

“I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African-American vote for granted. But nothing could be further for the truth. I've never ever done that, and I've earned it every time I've run,” he said.

The Trump campaign is seeking to capitalize on Biden’s comments as it pushes to make gains among black voters. The video montage will be featured nationally, while the clip on the crime bill will be deployed in swing states. The videos will appear on Instagram, Facebook, Google and other platforms.

The campaign is also selling $30 shirts with “#YouAintBlack” emblazoned on them.

The president, who only got 8 percent support among African Americans in 2016, is eager to make marginal gains with black voters, hoping that even nominal swings could ease his path in key battleground states.

Trump and his campaign have both touted his signing of a landmark criminal justice bill into law and dropped millions of dollars highlighting the story of a black woman whose sentence Trump commuted.